Everything you need to know about the 2022 Bicycle Film Festival Halifax

f the newly sprouted bike lanes around town are anything to judge by, this is a city that loves to peddle. The fandom for two wheels might run deeper than you realized, though, if you haven't been attending the annual Bicycle Film Festival Halifax.Now entering its 22nd year, the one-day screening offers a swath of shorts delving into all things biking, while providing a chance for cyclists to mix and mingle and discuss their preferred mode of transport. Here's everything to know about this year's event:The Bicycle Film Festival Halifax.Team Coast calls it "bike fest" but we are still trying to make fetch happen on that one.August 27 from 6:30-10pm. (Screenings start at 6:30pm and 9pm.)Hosted by the Halifax Cycling Coalition (with a portion of ticket sales going to the organization), this fest is a place for cyclists to gather and geek out over their favourite mode of transportation. Two separate, ticketed screenings comprise the event. The 6:30pm screening is stuffed with shorts that tackle issues and current events in the world of cycling, while the 9pm show is all about outdoor bike-themed movies and docs.At Halifax Central Library's Paul O'Regan Hall (5440 Spring Garden Road).2022 marks 22 years of the fest.Tickets are available for the two screening sessions that comprise the fest via eventbrite and cost $22.23 each.Yes, available via the same eventbrite as single-screening tickets. They cost $32.84.If you want to feel in-the-know on a slew of topics as disparate as Monterrey, Mexico's bike lane crisis and a day in the life of a New York food delivery person, the 6:30pm screening is for you. This collection of shorts (most of which are documentaries) is a crash course on the current state of cycling today.