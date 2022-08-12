Movie-loving cyclists will gather at Central Library on August 27.
Movie-loving cyclists will gather at Central Library on August 27.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Bicycle Film Festival Halifax

Niche viewing peddles to the Central Library on August 27.

By

If the newly sprouted bike lanes around town are anything to judge by, this is a city that loves to peddle. The fandom for two wheels might run deeper than you realized, though, if you haven't been attending the annual Bicycle Film Festival Halifax.

Now entering its 22nd year, the one-day screening offers a swath of shorts delving into all things biking, while providing a chance for cyclists to mix and mingle and discuss their preferred mode of transport. Here's everything to know about this year's event:

What is the official name?
The Bicycle Film Festival Halifax.

What is it also known as?
Team Coast calls it "bike fest" but we are still trying to make fetch happen on that one.

When is it?
August 27 from 6:30-10pm. (Screenings start at 6:30pm and 9pm.)

What is it?
Hosted by the Halifax Cycling Coalition (with a portion of ticket sales going to the organization), this fest is a place for cyclists to gather and geek out over their favourite mode of transportation. Two separate, ticketed screenings comprise the event. The 6:30pm screening is stuffed with shorts that tackle issues and current events in the world of cycling, while the 9pm show is all about outdoor bike-themed movies and docs.

Where is it held?
At Halifax Central Library's Paul O'Regan Hall (5440 Spring Garden Road).

How long has it been going?
2022 marks 22 years of the fest.

Where do I get tickets?
Tickets are available for the two screening sessions that comprise the fest via eventbrite and cost $22.23 each.

Are there festival passes?
Yes, available via the same eventbrite as single-screening tickets. They cost $32.84.

What is the must-see show?
If you want to feel in-the-know on a slew of topics as disparate as Monterrey, Mexico's bike lane crisis and a day in the life of a New York food delivery person, the 6:30pm screening is for you. This collection of shorts (most of which are documentaries) is a crash course on the current state of cycling today.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Art of Disability Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax Fringe Festival opens the box office for its 33rd annual event

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax Fringe Festival opens the box office for its 33rd annual event

Sara Graham announced as new Executive Director of Halifax Fringe Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Sara Graham announced as new Executive Director of Halifax Fringe Festival

Everything you need to know about the Bangladesh Festival 2022

By Alyssa Goulart

Everything you need to know about the Bangladesh Festival 2022
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

How Solitha Wallace is helping Halifax fashion glow up

By Morgan Mullin

How Solitha Wallace is helping Halifax fashion glow up

Sara Graham announced as new Executive Director of Halifax Fringe Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Sara Graham announced as new Executive Director of Halifax Fringe Festival

Halifax Fringe Festival opens the box office for its 33rd annual event

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax Fringe Festival opens the box office for its 33rd annual event

How to throw the ultimate Halifax movie night

By Morgan Mullin

How to throw the ultimate Halifax movie night

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group