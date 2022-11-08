Everything you need to know about the 2022 Atlantic Jewish Film Festival

What is the official name?
The Atlantic Jewish Film Festival.
What is it also known as?
It's sometimes abbreviated as AJFF.
When is it?
November 17-20.
What is it?
An annual celebration of Jewish stories and those who tell them, AJFF collects a handful of the most exciting new movies from around the globe, bringing them to Halifax audiences. From dialled-up dramas to slice-of-life offerings, they're all on offer here.
Where is it held?
You can catch flicks from the fest both at Cineplex Park Lane and online through the event's site, ajff.ca.
How long has it been going?
This is the ninth year for the annual event.
Are there festival passes?
For those who want to take part in the fest while they shelter-in-place, a $40 virtual pass is available on the fest's website. For in-person screenings, tickets are purchased at Cineplex Park Lane, and run from $12-$14.
What is the must-see show?
The festival-closing Rose (details here) charts how a newly widowed 78-year-old realizes she has the opportunity to reinvent herself completely in the new chapter life has thrust upon her. Her family, of course, doesn't quite see it that way.
Watch the movie online through the AJFF site or catch it at Cineplex Park Lane on Sunday, November 20 at 6pm.