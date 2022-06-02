Some of the books nominated at this year's Atlantic Book Awards include Sharon Robart-Johnson's historical fiction novel, Jude & Diana; George Elliott Clarke's memoir Where Beauty Survived and Hannah Moscovitch's play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Class.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Atlantic Book Awards & Festival

The biggest celebration of books in the region is held from June 2-9.

The biggest regional celebration of reading, the Atlantic Book Awards & Festival combines panel discussions, story circles and its marquee event—an annual awards gala—to deliver a bookworm's dream every spring. As the yearly event returns, it's embracing a hybrid online and in-person model that's sure to sharpen up your reading list, stat.

What is the official name?
The Atlantic Book Awards & Festival

What is it also known as?
Some simply shorten it to "the book awards", others call it The ABAs.

When is it?
June 2-9.

What is it?
The region's biggest celebration of books, with a festival full of readings by local authors and an award ceremony that celebrates and cements the literary scene.


Where is it held?
The events will be in-person at Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Road) and online at the Atlantic Book Award's website.

Where do I get tickets?
Most of the fest is free, but registration is required for online panels (this can be done through the ABA site). The awards gala is the only strictly ticketed event and you can nab those via eventbrite.

Are there festival passes?
No.

What is the must-see event?
The 2022 Atlantic Book Awards gala is the first time the organization has had the chance to roll out its red carpet since 2019—and there's no better reason for a voracious reader to dust off their formal wear than that. Seven awards—including one of Canada's largest,
the Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award—are doled out from the Paul O'Regan Hall (a venue within the Central Library) stage. Guest authors will also be in attendance, so bring your favourite nominated tomes for autograph opportunities.

