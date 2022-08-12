Everything you need to know about the 2022 Art of Disability Festival

I

What is the official name?

The Art of Disability Festival.



What is it also known as?

There are no nicknames for this event.



When is it?

August 14 from noon to 4pm.



What is it?

A celebration of the community of visual artists with disabilities in Canada, the Art of Disability Festival is a showcase and sale of works in a wide swath of mediums.



Where is it held?

This year's event is held at Pier 21's Kenneth C. Rowe Hall (1055 Marginal Road).



How long has it been going?

This is the 10th year for the festival.



Where do I get tickets?

No tickets are needed for the free festival.



Are there festival passes?

No, as entrance is free and open to all.



What is the must-see show?

ndependent Living Nova Scotia's annual celebration of the community of people with disabilities is turning 10 this year. To mark the decade, a huge array of artworks made by Canadians with disabilities will be showcased. There will also be some online programming rounding out the fun, from paint nights to a bingo night. Here's everything you need to know about this year's Art of Disability Festival:The in-person art show is the marquee event of the Art of Disability Festival. Featuring artwork in an array of mediums from artists across the country, it's a chance to support dozens of creatives. On-site ASL interpretation and sighted guides keep the event accessible to all.