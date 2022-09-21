Everything you need to know about the 2022 Afterwords Literary Festival

Afterwords Literary Festival.
What is it also known as?
There's no nicknames for this one.
When is it?
Sept. 24-Oct. 2.
What is it?
A mix of readings, conversations and celebratory events, Afterwords is basically bookworm heaven—with an author guest list that boasts local, national and international names of note.
Where is it held?
The festival pops up at Halifax Central Library, The Writers' Federation of Nova Scotia and a handful of other local haunts. The best bet is to check the location info of what event you're planning to attend on the fest's official schedule.
How long has it been going?
Afterwords has been spicing up your reading list since 2019.
Where do I get tickets?
Via the Afterwords Festival website.
Are there festival passes?
Yep: An $80 friend of the festival pass gets you entrance to most events for one, plus a screen-printed tote and priority seating (when available). It also acts as a donation for future festival events.
What is the must-see show?
Saturday night promises to be stacked at Afterwords: On Oct. 1, two can't-miss conversations between festival stars will take place at Dalhousie University's McInnes Room. First up? Author Lisa Moore reads from her new book, This Is How We Love, a novel that explores what makes a family through a tragic death. Then, the award-winning Canadian author sits down with Lawrence Hill (The Book of Negroes) for a discussion about the writing life.
Then, two powerful forces and former members of Parliament—Jody Wilson-Raybould and Halifax's Megan Leslie—discuss Wilson-Raybould's award-winning memoir.
Get tickets and more details on the 7pm show via the Afterwords website.