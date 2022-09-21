The lineup at the festival includes Lawrence Hill, Jody Wilson-Raybould and Megan Leslie.
The lineup at the festival includes Lawrence Hill, Jody Wilson-Raybould and Megan Leslie.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Afterwords Literary Festival

The book-lover's event of the year returns Sept. 24-Oct. 2.

By

When it comes to celebrations of the written word, nothing on Halifax's festival calendar comes close to Afterwords, a literary festival that brings all-star authors from across the country and world to town for thought-provoking discussions, enriching workshops and good-times gatherings. It's as if your to-read pile on Goodreads came to life and let you sit with its authors, soaking up their smarts.

What is the official name?
Afterwords Literary Festival.

What is it also known as?
There's no nicknames for this one.

When is it?
Sept. 24-Oct. 2.

What is it? 
A mix of readings, conversations and celebratory events, Afterwords is basically bookworm heaven—with an author guest list that boasts local, national and international names of note.

Where is it held?
The festival pops up at Halifax Central Library, The Writers' Federation of Nova Scotia and a handful of other local haunts. The best bet is to check the location info of what event you're planning to attend on the fest's official schedule.

How long has it been going?
Afterwords has been spicing up your reading list since 2019.

Where do I get tickets?
Via the Afterwords Festival website.

Are there festival passes?
Yep: An $80 friend of the festival pass gets you entrance to most events for one, plus a screen-printed tote and priority seating (when available). It also acts as a donation for future festival events.

What is the must-see show?
Saturday night promises to be stacked at Afterwords: On Oct. 1, two can't-miss conversations between festival stars will take place at Dalhousie University's McInnes Room. First up? Author Lisa Moore reads from her new book, This Is How We Love, a novel that explores  what makes a family through a tragic death. Then, the award-winning Canadian author sits down with Lawrence Hill (The Book of Negroes) for a discussion about the writing life.

Then, two powerful forces and former members of Parliament—Jody Wilson-Raybould and Halifax's Megan Leslie—discuss Wilson-Raybould's award-winning memoir.

Get tickets and more details on the 7pm show via the Afterwords website.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

FIN 2022: When life gave director Kevin Hartford lemons, he made Lemon Squeezy

By Morgan Mullin

FIN 2022: When life gave director Kevin Hartford lemons, he made Lemon Squeezy

Update: Open Street Sundays will not return to Halifax this weekend

By Morgan Mullin

Update: Open Street Sundays will not return to Halifax this weekend (2)

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Hopscotch Arts Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Hopscotch Arts Festival

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Prismatic Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Prismatic Festival
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Poll

Fall officially starts this Friday! What autumnal activity are you most excited for?

View Results

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Boney M. and Liz Mitchell announce Halifax concert on November 22

By Morgan Mullin

Boney M. and Liz Mitchell announce Halifax concert on November 22

Sloan announces Halifax show on January 28

By Morgan Mullin

Sloan announces Halifax show on January 28

FIN 2022: When life gave director Kevin Hartford lemons, he made Lemon Squeezy

By Morgan Mullin

FIN 2022: When life gave director Kevin Hartford lemons, he made Lemon Squeezy

Oscar-winning Haligonian Ben Proudfoot releases new food-focused doc

By Morgan Mullin

Oscar-winning Haligonian Ben Proudfoot releases new food-focused doc (2)

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group