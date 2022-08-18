Everything you need to know about the 2002 Halifax Urban Folk Festival

The Halifax Urban Folk Festival.
What is it also known as?
It's often abbreviated to HUFF.
When is it?
Aug 28-Sep 4, 2022.
What is it?
A multi-venue and increasingly multi-genre music festival, HUFF caps off your summer with a host of intimate shows on some of the city's smaller stages. It's a rare chance to see your favourite artist up close—and often as part of a songwriters' circle (which sees multiple artists on stage together, sharing and swapping their tunes).
Where is it held?
The event is divided between The Carleton, Brightwood Brewing, New Scotland Brewing and Grand Parade.
How long has it been going?
HUFF began in 2010, as a one-evening showcase at The Carleton, and has been growing ever since.
Where do I get tickets?
Check out the comprehensive listings on the HUFF website!
Are there festival passes?
No, but some of the shows are free (mainly the Grand Parade and Brightwood Brewery gigs).
What is the must-see show?
Jake Clemons–the saxophonist for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band—is undoubtably the biggest name on HUFF's 2022 slate. While the chance to see him at The Carleton vanished thanks to its instant sellout, all hope is not lost: See Clemons work a bigger stage over at Grand Parade on Sept 3, like he does in his extensive solo scene-stealing with Springsteen. Here, instead of sharing the stage with The Boss, he'll be alongside Can-rocker Dear Rouge and singer-songwriter Mick Davis.
The 7pm show is free, but registering through the city's Grand Oasis page to ensure your spot is most definitely the move.