2019 Ribfest at the Halifax Harbour Waterfront.

Everything you need to know about Ribfest 2022

The 8th annual festival will be happening June 30-July 3.

For a July 1 holiday weekend feast, the Rotary Club of Halifax Harbour has announced that the its 8th annual celebration of ribs will be back in person after the last two pandemic years of delivery only. With five different rib trucks, and local vendors to shop from, the festival is hoping to once again attract the thousands of visitors it usually sees.


What is the official name?


Harbourside Ribfest.


What is it also known as?


Ribfest, rib fest.


When is it?


June 30 - July 3.


What is it?


Ribfest is an annual festival hosted by the Rotary Club of Halifax Harbour, an organization dedicated to raising funds for charity both locally and internationally. The festival offers Haligonians the opportunity to not only taste five unique rib trucks but also shop local Halifax vendors. The profits from the event are donated to local and international charities.


Where is it held?


Alderney Landing (2 Ochterloney Street) in Dartmouth, NS.


Where do I get tickets?


No tickets are needed for this event.


Are there festival passes?


No.


What is the must-see event?


The rib trucks: Camp 31 BBQ, Pistol Pete’s, Crabby’s BBQ Shack, Texas Rangers BBQ and Bill Bones.


Where can I find it online?


The Harbourside Ribfest website.

The Harbourside Ribfest Instagram.

The Harbourside Ribfest Facebook page.

