Everything you need to know about Everyone Every Day

Ever wanted to learn how to make Indian cuisine? How to make beaded earrings? How to start a garden? For the next four weeks, Every One Every Day is offering free workshops at their Neighbourhood Shop on Gottingen Street. The workshops have a wide range of topics, such as cooking, walking tours, cultural traditions and crafting. EOED “brings together people from different parts of the North End neighbourhood to create and learn from one another.”

On Saturday, June 11, EOED is launching with the “Festival of Everyone” on Gottingen street from Cornwallis to Cunard, and will include live music, games and crafts.



What is the official name?

Every One Every Day

What is it also known as?

EOED

When is it?

From June 11-July 9, 2022

What is it?

EOED is a collaboration between the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre and the Participatory City Foundation. The workshops are being offered as part of their Spring Program.The Neighbourhood Shop where the workshops are taking place is one of two locations that will “develop over the next three years.”

Where is it held?

2169 Gottingen St

Where do I get tickets?

There are no tickets required.

Are there festival passes?

No

What is the must-see event?

June 14th’s workshop on womens’ Mi'kmaq dances and June 28th’s workshop on Inuit culture.

Where can I find it online?

Every One Every Day's Website

Every One Every Day Halifax Facebook