Everything you need to know about Buskerfest, the 2022 Halifax Buskers Festival

Taking over Halifax and Dartmouth from July 27 to August 1.

It isn't summer in Halifax until street performers from across the globe descend upon the waterfront, in all their fire-eating, superhuman-strength, human-pretzel-ing glory. It's been two years since the wacky, theatrical Buskerfest have been able to do their in-person thing in the city—and the annual event is making up for lost time, expanding to the Dartmouth waterfront, too.
Bring cash to tip performers and feel the crush of humanity in these soon-to-be-wowed crowds.

What is the official name?
Buskerfest

What is it also known as?
Most longtime Haligonians simply call it "The Buskers".

When is it?
July 27-August 1.

What is it?
A summer tourist mainstay, this event takes over the Halifax waterfront during high summer, with a host of quirky performers doing al fresco performances and a summer fairground offering rides, games and concessions.

Where is it held?
The Halifax waterfront (near the wave sculpture) and, new to 2022, the Dartmouth waterfront, outside of Alderney Landing.

How long has it been going?
This marks year 36 of Buskerfest.

Where do I get tickets?
To access the fairgrounds, you can purchase tickets or all-day access bracelets on-site. Shows, meanwhilem are free—but you should bring cash to tip performers for their feats.

Are there festival passes? 
No, but you can buy passes for the fairgrounds for $40.

What is the must-see show?
A sampling menu offering the best of the fest is had thanks to the All Star Show, held July 31 at 8:30pm. Note that this event—which sees each busker bringing their all—is held away from the festival grounds at Grand Parade Square (Barrington Street at George Street).

