Everything that happened at Halifax Regional Council this week 

t's 2020, the news is happening on Instagram. For a full minute-by-minute recap of this week's marathon council meeting head over to our Instagram page to watch city editor Caora McKenna's live reporting. It includes swipe up links to relevant articles, breakdowns of the legalese that often leaves people drowning, and some fun survey questions all throughout.We're sorry there's not a way to embed this into our site yet, but we're sure you won't regret heading over to www.instagram.com/thecoasthalifax and giving it a watch. It's like watching one long TikTok but at the end, you've got a better sense of how local government works, including an update on the cruise-ship sized building to be built on Lower Water Street, what's the deal with short-term rental regulation, and if you hold on until the end you'll watch council vote in favour of a living wage policy that ensures every person who works for HRM—either as an employeeas a contractor—makes at least $21.80 an hour. Click here to watch part two

