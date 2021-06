f troubled times bring a chance for fresh thinking, new ideas and delicious divergences of creativity, then surely troubled times call for EVERYSEEKER, the indie festival/head-trip that gives us all something to look forward to later this month. A fully online, free version of the annual event will be taking place June 17-20, and is packed with the kind of underground cool you've come to expect from EVERYSEEKER. In particular, we can't wait to see Philadelphia-based sound artist Moor Mother (an EVERYSEEKER favourite), future folk band Thanya Iyer and performing artist/DJ/songwriter Ouri deliver new sonic storms the likes of which we've never heard before.While full event details are still TBA, you can head to the fest's site for the full roster

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!