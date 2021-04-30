Elliot Page's exclusive Oprah interview airs tonight Halifax's best export will have the same big-deal sit-down Meghan and Harry did, on AppleTV+.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!