Elliot Page's exclusive Oprah interview airs tonight 

Drop everything you're doing and start trying to remember your Apple ID login now: Tonight, Elliot Page will be having an exclusive sit-down with Oprah on AppleTV+.
The Umbrella Academy star has been busy using his platform to promote trans equality, visibility and rights since he came out last December, gracing the cover of Time and sitting down with Vanity Fair—but the Oprah interview might just be the cherry on top, an old guard media institution reserved for the biggest stories; a landmark of where America is at with a particular issue at a moment in time. (Past examples include Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview, breaking the royal couple's silence after institutional racism made them flee England, or the deep-dive into internalized misogyny that was Diane Sawyer's exclusive talk with Britney Spears.)
In a preview clip for the interview, when Oprah asks in her staccato voice "What. Part. Of. Your. Transition. Brought. You. The. Most. Joy?" The background music swells. Page's eyes cloud with tears: "It's that moment, getting out of the shower, the towel around your waist and going 'There I am'."
May the rest of Halifax live up to our most famous former citizen's example in standing up for trans youth—and may we fill the time until the interview drops watching the preview below:
