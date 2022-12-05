 Elliot Page announces new memoir | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Elliot Page announces new memoir

Pre-orders for Pageboy are available now.

By

Everyone's favourite Haligonian announced earlier today that they're entering the celeb memoir genre: Elliot Page took to social media to share that their upcoming book, titled Pageboy, will be hitting stores June 6—but is available for preorder now.

"At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story," the Umbrella Academy star and 2SLGBTQ+ icon said in an Instagram post revealing the upcoming book's cover. "Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly "debated" in the media. The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."

Morgan Mullin

