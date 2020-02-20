Eight Jobs That Aren’t Just Trends— They’re the Future 

Let's face it, you don't want a job that you can only count on for a year. Job security is hard to come by these days, and you want to be able to sleep soundly knowing that your skills are transferable (even in the wildest of job markets).

The job market is—and has been—rapidly changing with the rise of automation. The good news for us (and bad news for the robots) is that we've seen an increase in value placed on creativity and emotional intelligence in the workplace. That means the jobs that are in desperate need of human interaction—nurses, therapists and educators—are more important than ever.

By looking at where we can make the most money, and which industries are currently on the hunt, Workopolis, the job-finding company, also knows that we want to know which positions will stay in-demand for the long haul.

Here are eight hot fields that will keep hiring for the next five-to-six years.

1Registered Nurse

This should come as no surprise as our current population is split between the aging boomers and the millennials. We need to take care of our elderly population and the healthcare system is currently very understaffed. The Canadian Occupational Projection System estimates as many as 25,000 new job openings for nurses in the next six years. If you're the caring type, they need you. Pays: $70,200,798-$91,760

2Pharmacist

We live longer, and pretty much have a cure for everything thanks to modern medicine. Why not be a leader in the future of medicine and jump on the pharmaceutical train? Your nana will thank you for explaining her weekly prescriptions, and you'll be a local hero at every family gathering. Time to start studying up, there are 1,800 jobs waiting for you.

Pays: $63,798-$114,285

3Psychologist

It's no secret that the mental health sector has seen an increase with the reduction in stigma against mental illness. Psychologists are some of the most in-demand positions needing to be filled ASAP, and it doesn't look like that's going away anytime soon. Are you that friend that is always giving out free advice? Why not train up, get paid for it and help a large population in need of mental-health services while you're at it. Pays: $48,840-$153,971

4Physician Assistant

Does eight years of schooling seem intimidating, but you still want to get involved in the medical industry? A career as a physician assistant may be the perfect middle ground for you. You get to make a difference, feel fulfilled and the field has seen a 40 percent wage increase in the last five years. Though it's an entry-level position, it could be just what the doctor ordered.

Pays: $31,094-$93,777

5Human Resources Manager

Funny enough, due to Canada's unemployment rate remaining low, the importance of the HR function has risen. HR managers keep talent flowing into the right positions and need to know how to find proper work for candidates. Use your matchmaking skills for good for once; your friends are tired of being set up with each other.

Pays: $46,388-$97,768

6Software Engineer

Most jobs today require you to be people-focused or technology-focused; software engineers are no exception in our modern world. We need techies who understand everything; from designing, to telecommunications, to working in the energy sector. This is a competitive job market, though, so try and think about what makes you stand out among the rest when applying.

Pays: $49,427-$100,027

7 Sales Representative

Everybody is trying to sell something on Instagram anyway, why not go with the flow and use your people skills for the good of sales? Sales reps have a pretty lucrative career—if they do it right. Have we sold you on the gig?

Pays: $34,674-$83,099

8Marketing Communications Manager

Robots don't know people; people know people. This job, though dominated by algorithms and loopholes, is and always will be best suited for the human eye. We know how to connect with each other, we know what makes the other tick and we know what catches your attention. If you have a knack for modern trends and crafting them in an appealing way, we see marketing in your future.

Pays: $40,336-$88,377