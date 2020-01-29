Food + Drink
January 29, 2020 Food + Drink » Food + Drink Feature

EDNA and jane's next door have sold to Andy's East Coast Kitchen 

MasterChef finalist Andy Hay is one of the new owners, and EDNA founder Jenna Mooers is staying on to run the popular Gottingen Street restaurant.

