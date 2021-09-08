Halifax political party leaders join online climate debate tonight

Tonight, a debate is happening in Halifax about the climate and biodiversity crisis, featuring three of the main Halifax political party leaders.





Halifax Liberal candidate Andy Fillmore , Lisa Roberts of the New Democratic Party and Jo-Ann Roberts of the Green Party are participating in the online event, held on Zoom (accessible with this link) by the Ecology Action Centre from 6:30-8:30pm. (The event will also be livestreamed from the Ecology Action Centre's Youtube tonight from 6:30-8:30pm.)

Moderated by Halifax Examiner’s Joan Baxter, this debate is part of the

initiative that, in the 2019 elections, organized a total of 104 candidates debates, to put climate change and policy in the forefront of the election across the country. The initiative is doing it all over again for the 2021 federal election.





The media release indicates that Conservative candidate,, “declined the invite due to a scheduling conflict.”