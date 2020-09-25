News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

September 25, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Duane Jones elected as new president of NSCAD Alumni Association 

Former alumni head Cameron Jantzen removed in an aftershock of university president Aoife Mac Namara’s surprise firing.

By

Tags: , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
David Myles, hopeless romantic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Maybe Uber wasn't inevitable after all   (City)
  2. Taking Blk Gottingen is back for a fall edition   (Shoptalk)
  3. All eyes on Sipekne’katik First Nation   (City)
  4. Supernova Market hopes to lift makers' spirits this Saturday   (Shoptalk)
  5. Coronavirus explained, again   (City)
  6. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  7. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting September 21   (COVID-19)
  8. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  9. A guide to finding Nova Scotia’s best fall foliage   (Environment)
  10. Inside Canada’s foreclosure playground   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.