March 05, 2020

Drink This 

Dahlia cocktail at The Dahlia by Jukai, 15 King’s Wharf Place, open daily at 4pm

By
DANIEL DOMINIC
  Daniel Dominic

Inventing the cocktail menu for a new bar sounds as awesome as you'd imagine. There's trial and error, adding a little bit of this, taking away a little of that and sampling the efforts to get the taste exactly right. "We probably had three or four sessions trying to come up with these cocktails," says Shelley Ramsay, general manager of just-opened The Dahlia by Jukai. "It wasn't a bad week." The Asian-inspired pub is in the former The Watch That Ends The Night space at King's Wharf on the Dartmouth waterfront, near its sushi-restaurant parent Jukai. Soju, the Korean spirit that is the planet's most popular booze, is prominent at the pub, but the namesake Dahlia is built around Japanese rice wine.

Dahlia Cocktail
from The Dahlia by Jukai
15 King's Wharf Place

2 oz. sake

1 oz. lychee liqueur

1 oz. pomegranate juice

Top with proseco

