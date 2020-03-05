Drink This 

Daniel Dominic

Inventing the cocktail menu for a new bar sounds as awesome as you'd imagine. There's trial and error, adding a little bit of this, taking away a little of that and sampling the efforts to get the taste exactly right. "We probably had three or four sessions trying to come up with these cocktails," says Shelley Ramsay, general manager of just-opened The Dahlia by Jukai. "It wasn't a bad week." The Asian-inspired pub is in the former The Watch That Ends The Night space at King's Wharf on the Dartmouth waterfront, near its sushi-restaurant parent Jukai. Soju, the Korean spirit that is the planet's most popular booze, is prominent at the pub, but the namesake Dahlia is built around Japanese rice wine.

Dahlia Cocktail

from The Dahlia by Jukai

15 King's Wharf Place

2 oz. sake

1 oz. lychee liqueur

1 oz. pomegranate juice

Top with proseco