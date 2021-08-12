Strang says Nova Scotia’s back to school plan will be “available soon” but gives no firm date.
Communications Nova Scotia
Strang says Nova Scotia’s back to school plan will be “available soon” but gives no firm date.

Dr. Strang pens letter to NS families to encourage student vaccine uptake

About four weeks ahead of the first day of class, Nova Scotia has yet to release its back to school plan.

By

Nova Scotia’s top doctor wrote to families of students about the importance of getting a vaccine ahead of the school year—and urged those eligible but still unvaccinated to get their shot as soon as possible. The province has not, however, released its back to school plan.

In a letter sent to families of students from regional centres for education, chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang thanked the community for their efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 over the last school year. What’s needed for continued COVID prevention is widespread immunization, he said.

Related

Women scramble to find childcare in lockdown—again: Whether it means work from home or paying out-of-pocket, caregivers are stressed.

Related
For those incarcerated with their babies, COVID-19 puts two generations in peril

For those incarcerated with their babies, COVID-19 puts two generations in peril: Restrictions for COVID-19 containment in prisons will be harder on women and trans/nonbinary parents. Now is the time for their decarceration.

Related
Strankin says at-home learning is on in HRM starting April 29. COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA

Short-staffed and with sick students, Halifax schools close for two weeks: The government will re-assess by May 7.

“We all need two doses of vaccine to be fully protected, and it takes two weeks after your second dose to have full immunity. The first day of school is now about four weeks away,” reads the letter signed by Strang. “If you have children 12 and over who haven’t yet had their first or second dose of vaccine, I strongly encourage you to make an appointment for them as soon as you can.”

Given that Nova Scotia’s youngest students are not able to be vaccinated, reaching maximum vaccine rates among all other residents is the best way to protect the population as a whole, he goes on to explain.

Currently, Pfizer is working on vaccine trials for children. The pharmaceutical giant expects to submit vaccine safety data for kids aged five to 11 by the end of September. Moderna is also testing its vaccine in kids, and says it will submit results by the middle of the fall. Following the submission of data, it’ll be up to Health Canada to approve of the use of vaccines for kids. (Exactly how long it will take from the data being submitted to potential approval by Health Canada to the time a child under 11 can get their jab, however, is still uncertain.)

Nova Scotia has yet to release its back to school plan for managing COVID in the classrooms. Strang says in the letter it’ll be “available soon” and that public health is working closely with the education department on creating a detailed plan.

Ontario’s 26-page back to school plan was released last week, and Quebec’s plan arrived Wednesday morning. New Brunswick says its plan will be shared next week.

Tags

About The Author

Lyndsay Armstrong

Lyndsay is a city reporter covering all things Halifax, health and COVID-19. She is a data journalist who has covered provincial politics for allNovaScotia.com and represented Nova Scotia in a national investigation into lead in drinking water with the Toronto Star and Global.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

Frosh weeks move (mostly) online in the age of COVID

By Victoria Walton

Equipped with masks and hand sanitizer, King's welcome week staff are ready for 2020 students.

Hold on tight to Halifax's back to school guide

Hold on tight to Halifax's back to school guide

How to recycle and compost properly in HRM

By Victoria Walton

How to recycle and compost properly in HRM

A guide to Nova Scotia’s unofficial theme song: Barrett’s Privateers

By Team Coast

A guide to Nova Scotia’s unofficial theme song: Barrett’s Privateers
More »

Latest in COVID-19

Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (August 10-15)

By Team Coast

The Halifax Central Library is open for testing from 12 to 7pm most days. THE COAST

The COVID vaccine side effects Nova Scotia doesn’t acknowledge

By Victoria Walton

People in the Maritimes are joining menstruators worldwide in reporting irregularities following the COVID-19 vaccine.

1 new COVID case, 17 active cases in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Aug 10

By Team Coast

1 new COVID case, 17 active cases in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Aug&nbsp;10

Rankin announces vaccine passports

By Victoria Walton

Liberal leader Iain Rankin promises a vaccine passport for Nova Scotians.
More »
More COVID-19 »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

The COVID vaccine side effects Nova Scotia doesn’t acknowledge

By Victoria Walton

People in the Maritimes are joining menstruators worldwide in reporting irregularities following the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rankin announces vaccine passports

By Victoria Walton

Liberal leader Iain Rankin promises a vaccine passport for Nova Scotians.

1 new COVID case, 17 active cases in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Aug 10

By Team Coast

1 new COVID case, 17 active cases in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Aug&nbsp;10

Why don’t we have access to our lake in North Preston?

By Nevell Provo

“We decided to put our boats in the water. I haven't felt so free since owning the boats.”

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.