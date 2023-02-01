DND faces pointed questions on proposed Hartlen Point warship testing site

If Tuesday night’s public forum on the Department of National Defense’s plans for the future of Hartlen Point established anything, it’s how wide the gulf remains between those determined to build a land-based warship testing site near Eastern Passage and those who want it moved anywhere else.

For more than two and a half hours on the evening of Jan. 31, the DND met with—and fielded questions from—an audience of 80-plus community members gathered despite the day’s snow storm at the Hartlen Point Golf Course, and more who attended the information session online. It was the first public engagement session the DND has hosted about Hartlen Point since March 2022. And while the Canadian military’s message was one of mitigation—the DND promised, in building a $65-million site that would test its warship fleet’s systems, that the safety of its neighbours was “paramount”—the tenor of the room was much the opposite.



“This is a breakdown of democratic function. The cart’s before the horse,” attendee Colleen Tierney said, to applause from the room. Tierney asked—as others did—what actions the DND’s decision-makers would take to account for the concerns raised within the room. “I need to know what actions are feasible—otherwise, this is just a performance piece.”

DND promises due diligence, says it ‘won’t deviate’ from safety protocols

At the heart of the DND’s plans—and Tierney’s concerns—is an eventual 11,500-square-metre facility, deemed “critical” in preparing the Royal Canadian Navy’s future warship fleet’s “combat systems” through “rigorous tests and trials.” The warships in question are 15 soon-to-be-built Canadian Surface Combatant ships, which Ottawa has described as Canada’s “major surface component of maritime combat power.”



click to enlarge Government of Canada The federal government is spending upwards of $60 billion on 15 Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) ships, which Ottawa calls a “major surface component of [Canada’s] maritime combat power.”

Part of the “tests and trials” that the DND says it needs requires that any future site can accommodate the high-powered radio frequencies required for testing the ships at their full capacity. But here’s the rub: Canada’s body overseeing science and economic development—Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, or ISED—doesn’t allow for those frequencies within Halifax’s harbour. A private site-selection document prepared by Irving reveals that the range of frequencies are banned “due to potential adverse impact to the populous health and safety.” Which brings us to Hartlen Point, which falls just beyond ISED’s radiofrequency exclusion zone.

On Tuesday night, the Canadian Surface Combatant’s deputy project manager and naval captain Jay Thor Turner assured those gathered that the DND would be following “stringent safety procedures” set forth by Health Canada’s radiofrequency exposure guidelines.



“We don't deviate from this in how we operate with radiofrequency emitters today,” Turner said. “We have no plans to deviate. It would be illegal for us to deviate. And we won't deviate.”

That offered cold comfort to some residents, who questioned the DND’s claims that its eventual land-based testing site wouldn’t pose a threat to migratory birds, or who raised concerns about the project’s effect on nearby wetlands, or who wondered why the DND hadn’t considered other sites beyond the five in its initial site-selection report.

“You guys would hate if it was your backyard,” one attendee who’d grown visibly frustrated shouted, before storming out. “I live 100 metres away from here, for Jesus’ sake. Wake up.”



‘We weren’t meeting our obligations’ of public openness, DND deputy minister says

One of the core frustrations expressed Tuesday night was that the DND hadn’t been more forthcoming with its plans for a land-based testing site until after the CBC had first reported on it in June 2021. Before—and after—then, the Canadian military’s primary venue for project updates has come through the military newspaper Trident.

The DND filed an impact assessment registry about its plans in January 2021 and provided an online feedback portal, but lobster fisher Craig Hartlen told The Coast in November that he takes issue with how it was done. Opportunity for online feedback closed on Jan. 26, 2021. There were no door-to-door visits or flyers, and no public engagement sessions for 15 months.

“That's why no one commented, no one knew about it,” one resident, Marnie, said Tuesday night.



click to enlarge The Coast Hartlen Point is considered “one of the best mainland migrant traps in Nova Scotia,” according to Nova Scotia Bird Society.

That message wasn’t lost on Rob Chambers, the DND’s assistant deputy minister of infrastructure and environment. He conceded that “there was a period” where “maybe we weren’t meeting our obligations” in terms of public outreach and engagement.

“Hopefully we’ve begun to correct that,” Chambers said.

The DND says it plans to start construction of its Hartlen Point site in “late 2023,” with the project aimed for completion by 2026.

This story is still developing. The Coast will update this story with more from Tuesday night’s meeting as the day progresses.