News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

October 08, 2020 News + Opinion » HRM Votes

District 3 Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage 

On the phone with candidates Vishal Bhardwaj, Clinton Desveaux, Lloyd Jackson, Becky Kent and George Mbamalu

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in HRM Votes

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Outside the Atlantic bubble the outbreak is the worst it’s ever been   (COVID-19)
  2. Everything you need to know about voting in Halifax's elections   (HRM Votes)
  3. The coronavirus has lessons for journalists covering the climate crisis   (Environment)
  4. On the phone with business owner Ibrahim Manna, District 6   (City)
  5. On the phone with 20-year-old candidate Kyle Morton, District 10   (City)
  6. On the phone with housing advocate Virginia Hinch, District 8   (City)
  7. On the phone with incumbent Tony Mancini, District 6   (City)
  8. On the phone with environmentalist Christopher Hurry, District 10   (City)
  9. On the phone with incumbent Lindell Smith, District 8   (City)
  10. On the phone with non-profit leader Cathy Deagle-Gammon, District 1   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.