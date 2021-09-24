ROYA DEL SOL
DijahSB is one of the country's buzziest MCs.

DijahSB brings Tasty Raps to Hopscotch Festival

A Q&A with Toronto’s hottest MC, who counts Kid Cudi as a fan and plays Halifax Saturday night.

By

DijahSB at Hopscotch Festival
Grand Parade, Sat, Sep 25, 6-10pm, free
eventbrite.ca
If quarantine was a time of cocooning, no one is emerging more of a monarch post-pandemic than DijahSB. The Toronto MC has been grinding it out in the city’s indie rap scene for about a decade now, but the rapid-fire succession of their LP 2020: The Album and subsequent albums Girls Give Me Anxiety and Head Above The Waters (all dropped during lockdown) proved the rapper—née Kahdijah Payne—is more than just prolific: They’re potent.

A spot on the Polaris Prize shortlist and countless year-end, best-of lists are ample proof, but the real receipts are in the listening. Payne weaves a lyrical flow reminiscent of Lupe Fiasco and Supa Dupa Fly-era Missy Elliott with beats that skew wavy and golden-age in their addictive approach. Simply put, it’s been a while since a rapper from The Six has been so worth texting your friends over. Even Kid Cudi agrees, with the seminal rapper calling DijahSB’s work “tasty; chef’s kiss” in a viral tweet.

Related
LXVNDR had a lot of MC names before falling on her new, final title—including the Tupac-indebted Story Shakur.

LXVNDR’s music is a pastel punch: The city’s most exciting new name in hip hop brings punk and metal influences to Hopscotch Festival this weekend.

Related
The Halluci Nation headlines Saturday night's must-see Hopscotch set.

Hopscotch Arts Festival jump-starts this week with The Halluci Nation, DijahSB and more: 4 acts we're extra excited about at the hip hop festival happening this Thursday through Sunday, Sep 23-26.

Now, as Payne prepares to rock the stage at Halifax’s Hopscotch Festival Saturday night (they’re sharing the bill with The Halluci Nation as part of Grand Parade’s free, 6-10pm showcase), the MC caught up with The Coast on their newest release, life post-COVID and more.

The Coast: While you were making music pre-COVID, it feels like new levels of fame and attention were reached during the pandemic—notably due to your smash hits 2020: The Album and Head Above The Waters. How does it feel to return to things post-reopening as a bigger celebrity than you were before?
DijahSB: I’ve always told people that quarantine—and having just been able to be inside and focus on me and my music—has been more a gift than a curse, because that’s how I operate in the first place. So the fact that we were kind of forced to be inside wasn't really a detriment to me, but then, I also understand the great part of it where a lot of people suffered and a lot of people didn't have the same privileges I did: like not getting sick or none of my family getting sick, and me being able to kind of persevere through something that's so difficult.

Everybody has become awkward socially and has forgotten how to interact with people–that’s definitely where I’m at right now. The fact that more people know me is kind of a strange feeling, but it’s definitely something I’ll get used to.

How does the newly released Tasty Raps Vol.1 fit into your body of work? What’s new or different about it, and what’s continuous from older projects?
I feel like it's not as cohesive as my last two albums, and I feel like that's OK because I just had kind of a concept and I’m trying to test the waters with it. It is one of my favourites because I have a feature on there that’s a dream of mine: It has the Mick Jenkins feature [on the track “Here to Dance”]. I feel like just like, the concept of it as well: The Kid Cudi tweet and me naming the record that, it’s just kind of fun. The other two projects that I had were just a little bit more serious, but with this one I just kinda had fun with it.

And how did it feel when you saw that Kid Cudi tweeted about you and your music?
When you listen to someone for hours on end and they help you get through some of your darkest moments and then they acknowledge you and say that your stuff is good as well? It really shapes the way that you view your art and your career: Maybe I am on the right path. It just felt good.

What’s your favourite DijahSB song and why?
I’d have to say “I’ll Pay You Back on Friday” because people love that song, how genuine and honest, it is about having to borrow money, and feeling like it’s your last resort. A lot of rap is about bragging and being bodacious about money and the finer things. Something you never ever really hear about is how in the moment, this person or this artist is broke and is trying their best to make it financially.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Hopscotch 2021 , Hopscotch Festival

LXVNDR’s music is a pastel punch

By Morgan Mullin

LXVNDR had a lot of MC names before falling on her new, final title—including the Tupac-indebted Story Shakur.

Hopscotch Arts Festival jump-starts this week with The Halluci Nation, DijahSB and more

By Morgan Mullin

The Halluci Nation headlines Saturday night's must-see Hopscotch set.

The form and fun of Snotty Nose Rez Kids

By Morgan Mullin

The Rez Kids come to town on a wave of hype for the brand-new album Trapline.

Move 'n’ groove with Hopscotch

By Ashley Corbett

Alfie is opening for Quake & Kayo Friday night at the CoHo.
More »

Latest in Music

LXVNDR’s music is a pastel punch

By Morgan Mullin

LXVNDR had a lot of MC names before falling on her new, final title—including the Tupac-indebted Story Shakur.

Hopscotch Arts Festival jump-starts this week with The Halluci Nation, DijahSB and more

By Morgan Mullin

The Halluci Nation headlines Saturday night's must-see Hopscotch set.

Hopscotch Festival 2021 just dropped its lineup and we cannot wait

By Morgan Mullin

Hopscotch Festival 2021 just dropped its lineup and we cannot wait

Hear’s to you, Halifax

By Isabel Buckmaster

General Khan
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Trending

CBC’s “lust, legacy and lobster” show Moonshine stays true to Nova Scotia

By Chris Stoodley

Jennifer Finnigan plays a familiar character in Moonshine, the sibling who left Nova Scotia and causes chaos by returning.

LXVNDR’s music is a pastel punch

By Morgan Mullin

LXVNDR had a lot of MC names before falling on her new, final title—including the Tupac-indebted Story Shakur.

Review: FOOTNOTES brings something big this weekend

By Morgan Mullin

Ella MacDonald wows in USSR.

Hopscotch Arts Festival jump-starts this week with The Halluci Nation, DijahSB and more

By Morgan Mullin

The Halluci Nation headlines Saturday night's must-see Hopscotch set.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.