Develop Nova Scotia wants you to host your next event on the Halifax or Lunenburg waterfront!

Share how you might bring the space to life by introducing your activity

The Halifax and Lunenburg waterfronts are home to tasty restaurants, eclectic shops, and are known for their bustling crowds of both locals and tourists; now, what if these high-traffic hot spots could also be home to your next event?

Whether it be an innovative and large-scale event or one that’s simple yet engaging, Develop Nova Scotia is looking to host a variety of festival activities, events, and programs in these popular places by the sea! For the majority of events and programs, there’s no cost for using the public spaces along the waterfronts – the busier, the better and free for the public is best of all. If you’re a business or organization looking to host your next event, why not consider the waterfront as your venue?

Last year Develop Nova Scotia debuted the Waterfront + program to encourage new programming and activities. It generated 16 new activations while showcasing a variety of diverse cultures. With a mix of senior-, adult-, and family-friendly events, the waterfront included lots of fun for all ages. Although many of 2021’s events stood out, two well-attended activations included a Senior Coffee Hour, hosted by Spencer House, with music and seating, as well as a nostalgic night of Saturday Morning Cartoons, hosted by Altruistic Current Society.

We’re all wanting to get back out and gather in person, and your activation might be just the thing to draw in the crowds. Bring your community group down and host an all-levels dance-a-thon, record your live podcast with passersby, or invite everyone for a seaside movie and snacks. Whether your idea is musical, athletic, artistic, or leisurely, as long as it brings us together as a community and enhances everyone’s enjoyment and engagement with these popular public spaces, it’s welcome on the waterfront!

Think outside the box with your activation idea; the spacious waterfront boardwalks, and its many nooks and crannies, are ideal for both the big and open ideas and the quiet and intimate ones. Although free to the public events are always appreciated, ticketed events can also be discussed.

Along with the use of space, Develop Nova Scotia can also support with electrical consumption, waste receptacles, promotion and marketing. Their team of seasonal staff will also be there to advise passing pedestrians of your event and to lend general support if needed. In exchange, your organization benefits from the growing foot traffic of people who frequent the waterfront and new exposure of your business, community group, organization, or just a sneak peek into your creative event-planning mind!

Do you feel that you have an idea to add to the roster of waterfront events in either Halifax or Lunenburg? Share how you might bring the space to life by introducing your activity — which can happen at any time of year, several times a month or year, or even just once!

The outdoor space is waiting for you, all you have to do is complete the Waterfront + online submission form by July 8, 2022.

