David Bowie’s son traces Canadian heritage through Pier 21 

It’s through his maternal grandmother, Helena Maria Galas Barnett, that Jones is part Canuck. A Wikipedia article, citing the Bowie book, says while Jones’ mother is American, his grandfather George M. Barnett was a US Army vet who married a “naturalized Canadian citizen.”
I am officially 1/4 Canadian by way of grandma being born in Argenta B.C.!— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) July 30, 2020
Thank you Canadian Museum of Immigration! @Pier21!!
I feel like I understand so much about myself now.
Mmmmmm... maple.... pic.twitter.com/w5h8sRP0L2
