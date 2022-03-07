Submitted
Embracing a riot of colour and print, Michnat Fashion House creates a more-is-more aesthetic.

Dartmouth’s Michnat Fashion is diversifying the scene—and your closet

Colourful, Afrocentric clothing that’s high-style arrives in HRM.

By

Funmi Odeniyi learned to sew by studying her family members cranking fabric through machines—just like the Italian master of glamour and the bias-cut, Gianni Versace, learned the craft from his dressmaker mother. Odeniyi launched her label, the Dartmouth-based Michnat Fashion House, while pregnant—just like Paris’s 1970s queen of knitwear Sonia Rykiel. Her favourite things to design include dresses and blazers—a fixation she shares with the late Coco Chanel, arguably the first designer to cross over into pop culture icon. Odeniyi’s work is as aware of the body as Olivier Rousteing’s designs for Balmain baddies. She creates a deft mix of formal wear and streetwear, a combination that helped designer Virgil Abloh become the biggest name in fashion this century while reviving Louis Vuttion’s pulse from a decade-long flatline.

click to enlarge A strong sense of shape is the ever-flowing undercurrent at Michnat. - SUBMITTED
Submitted
A strong sense of shape is the ever-flowing undercurrent at Michnat.

But the best part of Odeniyi’s story? The fact she’s creating a look no one else is. “I realized that Afrocentric clothing is not contained in Nova Scotia. I feel like fashion should be more diverse, so that was why I decided to make that my area of focus,” she tells The Coast, speaking by phone. “Focusing on that is me helping Africans connect back to their roots; helping people who are not from Africa appreciate the beauty of the culture and prints.”

After over 10 years in the personal finance sector, “pregnancy was the pause” for Odeniyi to jump into fashion. And while it’s an industry that’s notoriously tumultuous, she says that “the changing face of fashion” is her favourite trend at the moment: “The change is really dynamic. Right now, a lot of things are online, which I love. You don’t have to be restricted to your zone.”

click to enlarge Designer Funmi Odeniyi enjoys “helping people who are not from Africa appreciate the beauty of the culture and prints.” - SUBMITTED
Submitted
Designer Funmi Odeniyi enjoys “helping people who are not from Africa appreciate the beauty of the culture and prints.”

A strong sense of shape is the ever-flowing undercurrent at Michnat, with a riot of colour and print creating a more-is-more aesthetic. This translates into gigot-sleeve, graphic print blazers with notched lapels; and floral print, bishop-sleeved corset tops that lace up the back. A focus on fit (many pieces in Michnat’s line are bespoke to the client’s measurements) keeps things wearable.

Just like the fashion greats before her, the clothes keep calling Odeniyi. Whenever she has butterflies of doubt, “the next minute I’m on my sewing machine or fixing something. So, my passion keeps me going.”

Find Michnat Fashion online or at Lady Luck Boutique (5519 Young Street).

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

LOCAL By Local Girl explores what "made here" means

By Josefa Cameron

LOCAL By Local Girl explores what "made here" means

Halifax street style: Gottingen Street

By Carolina Andrade

Halifax street style: Gottingen Street

Behind the look: BZLY

By Morgan Mullin

Behind the look: BZLY

Vintage clothing for plus bodies, by plus bodies

By Morgan Mullin

Vintage clothing for plus bodies, by plus bodies
More »

Latest in Arts + Culture

The African Nova Scotian Music Association's annual awards kick off March 7

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax band Advocates of Truth will perform at this year's ANSMA awards.

Propeller Arcade Bar is levelling up on fun

By Morgan Mullin

Pinball paradise at Propeller Arcade.

Packing up decades of music memories as The Pavilion becomes a shelter

By Morgan Mullin

The '90s indie vibe at The Pavilion.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with two hot local books reframing women’s history

By Morgan Mullin

Lezlie Lowe's The Volunteers and Painted Worlds by Dr. Laurie Dalton reconsider conventional narratives.
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

The African Nova Scotian Music Association's annual awards kick off March 7

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax band Advocates of Truth will perform at this year's ANSMA awards.

Propeller Arcade Bar is levelling up on fun

By Morgan Mullin

Pinball paradise at Propeller Arcade.

Two Nova Scotian-made movies will be screening at Cineplex this month

By Morgan Mullin

The critically acclaimed, Nova Scotia filmed Wildhood hits theatres locally March 11.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with two hot local books reframing women’s history

By Morgan Mullin

Lezlie Lowe's The Volunteers and Painted Worlds by Dr. Laurie Dalton reconsider conventional narratives.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.