 Daniel Romano's Outfit announces Halifax show May 19
Daniel Romano's Outfit will play Halifax May 19.

Daniel Romano's Outfit announces Halifax show May 19

Indie rock's most prolific practitioner hits the Marquee Ballroom with Julianna Riolino.

By

Indie rock wunderkind Daniel Romano announced today that he and his band will be playing Halifax on May 19. Tickets for The Marquee Ballroom gig—which features newcomer Julianna Riolino, label mate to Romano, as the opener—go on sale Friday, Feb 12 at noon via Sonic Concert's website.

Daniel Romano's star skyrocketed to a new strata in the pandemic, as the rocker released 10 full records in as many weeks during lockdown. Astonishment begot buzz which begot an even-bigger fandom for the prolific musician, who's also co-founder of cool kid music label You've Changed and produced Dallas Green's project City and Colour. A true musician's musician, Romano has been shortlisted for The Polaris Prize a handful of times and has been nominated for Junos—all while pivoting from folk to rock to vintage country to punk to psychedelic rock since his arrival on the scene in the late aughts.

Tickets for the Halifax gig—which sees Romano in rock mode with his band The Outfit—are  $29.07 in advance and $34.20 day of show.

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
