Dalhousie University Art Gallery announces Pamela Edmonds as new director and curator

Pamela Edmonds comes to the DAG from Hamilton's

McMaster Museum of Art, where she is currently senior curator.

She has extensive curatorial and administrative experience with a range of cultural organizations, including artist-run centres, provincial, municipal, and university art galleries, and grass-roots cultural collectives."





research interests focus on contemporary Canadian art and the politics of representation, and the impact of African diasporic cultures on the evolving geography of global contemporary art."