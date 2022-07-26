via Facebook
Pamela Edmonds is the new curator-director of the Dalhousie University Art Gallery.

Dalhousie University Art Gallery announces Pamela Edmonds as new director and curator

Her first day on the job is August 22, 2022.

The tide-shift in the local arts scene continues gurgling as yet another cultural institution announces a new name taking over a top post. Last night on Facebook, the Dalhousie University Art Gallery confirmed its new curator-director, who will be taking over from the long-standing scene incubator Peter Dykhuis (who helmed the gallery since 2007): Pamela Edmonds comes to the DAG from Hamilton's McMaster Museum of Art, where she is currently senior curator.
Edmonds has longstanding ties to the city, having begun her curatorial career in Halifax in the '90s. Of her resume, the Facebook post reads in part: "She has extensive curatorial and administrative experience with a range of cultural organizations, including artist-run centres, provincial, municipal, and university art galleries, and grass-roots cultural collectives."

The DAG adds that Edmonds's "research interests focus on contemporary Canadian art and the politics of representation, and the impact of African diasporic cultures on the evolving geography of global contemporary art."

Edmonds officially starts work at the DAG on August 22, 2o22—just in time to prep the gallery for a new academic year.

