Dalhousie University Art Gallery announces Pamela Edmonds as new director and curator

Edmonds has longstanding ties to the city, having begun her curatorial career in Halifax in the '90s. Of her resume, the Facebook post reads in part: "She has extensive curatorial and administrative experience with a range of cultural organizations, including artist-run centres, provincial, municipal, and university art galleries, and grass-roots cultural collectives."
The DAG adds that Edmonds's "research interests focus on contemporary Canadian art and the politics of representation, and the impact of African diasporic cultures on the evolving geography of global contemporary art."
Edmonds officially starts work at the DAG on August 22, 2o22—just in time to prep the gallery for a new academic year.