 Dal president Deep Saini is leaving for McGill | City | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
The Coast
Deep Saini has been Dalhousie's president and vice-chancellor since January 2020.

Dal president Deep Saini is leaving for McGill

The administrator is saying farewell to Nova Scotia two years before his term is up.

By

On Monday afternoon, Dalhousie University announced its president and vice-chancellor Deep Saini is leaving to take the helm at McGill. Saini is to part ways with Dalhousie, and its HoCo-related tomfoolery (McGill does not do that sort of thing) on Dec. 31.

Saini began his tenure as Dalhousie’s president in January 2020, holding the position through the COVID years. Dalhousie presidents are normally on a renewable five-year term, but Saini is leaving for Montreal after three. “I am sad to see Dr. Saini’s time with us end much sooner than we had hoped,” board of governors chair Bob Hanf writes in Dalhousie’s public statement. “I know this was a tough decision for Deep and his family.” Hanf implies the decision was at least in part for personal reasons, writing “the chance to be even closer to his children and grandchildren makes this a great opportunity even beyond the merits of the position itself.”

In a news release also issued on Monday, McGill University announced its board of governors had unanimously voted to appoint Saini as principal (McGill’s equivalent of president) and vice-chancellor after an “extensive international search,” and that he will begin his term there in April 2023.

“I’ll have more to share soon, but for now let me simply express my immense gratitude to our entire Dal community. This is an exceptional university, and one I am incredibly proud to have served these past three years,” Saini writes on Twitter.

This announcement comes on the same day Dalhousie’s teaching assistants, part-time instructors, markers and demonstrators represented by CUPE 3912 returned to work after a nearly one month long strike.

While Dalhousie searches for a new president, Frank Harvey, current provost and academic vice-president and former dean of arts and sciences, will serve as acting president and vice-chancellor.

Tags

About The Author

kjussinoja

Kaija Jussinoja

Kaija Jussinoja is a news reporter at The Coast, where she covers the stories that make Halifax the weird and wonderful place we call home. She is originally from North Vancouver, BC and graduated from the University of King’s College in 2022. Jussinoja joined The Coast in May 2022 after interning at The Chronicle...
Read More about Kaija Jussinoja
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in City

Will Halifax’s trees survive the next hurricane?

By Martin Bauman

Will Halifax’s trees survive the next hurricane?

Halifax planned to become “a cycling city” in 2022. How’s that coming?

By Martin Bauman

Halifax planned to become “a cycling city” in 2022. How’s that coming?

Mattea Roach’s style icons are Bruce Springsteen, Kristen Stewart and Angela Merkel

By Kaija Jussinoja

Mattea Roach’s style icons are Bruce Springsteen, Kristen Stewart and Angela Merkel

If you think there are fewer poppies in Halifax this year—you’re right

By Alyssa Goulart

If you think there are fewer poppies in Halifax this year—you’re right
More »
More City
All News + Opinion

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Halifax planned to become “a cycling city” in 2022. How’s that coming?

By Martin Bauman

Halifax planned to become “a cycling city” in 2022. How’s that coming?

Mattea Roach’s style icons are Bruce Springsteen, Kristen Stewart and Angela Merkel

By Kaija Jussinoja

Mattea Roach’s style icons are Bruce Springsteen, Kristen Stewart and Angela Merkel

Dal’s new hockey arena is nearly $15 million over budget

By Kaija Jussinoja

Dal’s new hockey arena is nearly $15 million over budget

Weekly COVID deaths, cases and hospitalizations in NS (Nov 10 update)

By Kyle Shaw

Weekly COVID deaths, cases and hospitalizations in NS (Nov 10 update)

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group