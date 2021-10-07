Dal Memes
“Often, my memes follow current events happening in Halifax. When they’re major events, I get a good 10-20 meme ideas out of it,” says the mastermind behind @dal_memes Instagram posts.

The top 5 “Halifax's freshest memes” from the past 5 years

@dal_memes gets ready for its fifth anniversary as the city’s meme machine by narrating a retrospective of favourite posts.

By

In the life of a university student in Halifax—or anyone in the city with a love for meme culture—there has been a reliable provider of LOLs for the past five years. @dal_memes made its first Instagram post on November 16, 2016. By the end of September 2021, the account—which is not affiliated with Dalhousie University—celebrated reaching the 30,000 followers milestone with a history timeline. (Did you know about the attempt to rebrand as @hfx_student_life? That didn’t last.)

The identity of the pop culture mastermind behind @dal_memes should remain secret, but we reached out to them to handpick five of their favourite memes from these past five years. We also wanted to find out why, out of more than 2,400 posts to choose from, these ones are special. And @dal_memes provided, as only @dal_memes can. Enjoy this trip down Memery Lane.

1. "This is one of my most iconic posts, because it really is the wind that gets ya in Nova Scotia. It also keeps being referenced back to in my comments with different variations in the format of It’s the _____ that gets ya,” says @dal_memes creator.

2. "Another Iconic Halifax weather post. Haligonians love their Blundstones, and the city of Halifax loves its sidewalk salt. My favourite memes are the ones that require some editing; for this meme I traced a Blundstone using Illustrator and added a weather app background."

3. "One of my favourite meme formats is the “fake news” format. Here is an example of that, with one of Halifax’s most prominent cultural icons, Theodore Tugboat. I also like this meme because of the not-so-subtle criticism of the housing and jobs markets in Halifax."

4. "Often, my memes follow current events happening in Halifax. When they’re major events, such as the crane collapse due to Hurricane Dorian (2019), I get a good 10-20 meme ideas out of it! In this meme we see a traumatized building (with my face on it) looking at Hurricane Teddy (2020), which was supposed to hit us as hard as Dorian."

5. "The focus of my memes shifted a lot throughout the years—from Dal and student life (when I was in my undergrad) to mostly memes about Halifax and Nova Scotia. This is an older meme that I really like; I think it perfectly captures the student spirit in Halifax."

Oriol Salvador

Oriol Salvador

Oriol is the social media manager for The Coast. He is a journalist from Barcelona, Spain who has been living in Halifax since July 2019. He is interested in everything, from pop culture, arts and entertainment to politics and social issues. At The Coast, he oversees the social media strategy and the daily newsletter...
