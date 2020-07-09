Seven crushable cans to fill your cooler with 

Summer's hottest cold drinks made right here in N.S.

Piquette Benjamin Bridge

This piquette (an old style of low-alcohol wine) from the creator of Nova 7 has a hint of sea salt, and is impossibly easy to drink. (7.2% alcohol by volume)

Lime Lite Propeller Brewing Company

What Bud Light Lime would be like if it was made by a reputable craft brewer and tasted good. (4.5% ABV)

The Fizz Moon Mist Good Robot Brewing Company

The Fizz "fermented seltzer" comes in different flavours, but only Moon Mist is based on the beloved east coast ice cream. Find it at Good Robot, if it's not sold out. (4.7% ABV)

Sparking Rosé LÜVO Life Co.

It tastes like sparkling water with a perfect splash of rosé wine, but LÜVO packs a punch in this can. You simply will not believe it's 11 percent alcohol. (11% ABV)

Vinello 2 Crows Brewing Co.

A tasty collab between makers of wine (Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards) and beer, Vinello is an extremely limited edition. Find it at a specialty liquor store in Halifax, if you're lucky. (4.9% ABV)

Summer Love Boxing Rock Brewing Co.

First released last year, this sour beer doesn't exactly qualify as brand-new, but with "summer" in the name it earns a place on this list. (5.4% ABV)

Blue Lobster Rocket Nova Scotia Spirit Co.

Except for being a bubbly, vodka-based liquid, this new Blue Lobbie flavour is a faithful re-creation of the red, white and blue popsicle treat. (6% ABV)