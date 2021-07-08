News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

July 08, 2021 News + Opinion » City

click to enlarge This crisis shelter, photographed on June 18, burned down a few days later when the person living in it was out.

The Coast

This crisis shelter, photographed on June 18, burned down a few days later when the person living in it was out.

Crisis shelter fire creates a liability issue for HRM 

A municipal councillor says the city wouldn't want to be held responsible for any future fires.

By
As the debate around temporary crisis shelters in Halifax continues, many councillors and members of the public alike have forgotten that real people live in these tiny “sheds” situated in public parks. “These shelters and tents are not safe or appropriate housing,” said one councillor in a letter to the province on Wednesday.

“They have ALL been offered safer alternatives for housing,” said another councillor on Twitter.
Related HRM vows to remove temporary shelters without warning after July 13: The municipality is “optimistic” everyone will leave the crisis shelters willingly and move into a temporary housing situation.
HRM says 11 different shelters will be torn down, but can't say what the temporary housing option will be for those evicted.
HRM vows to remove temporary shelters without warning after July 13
The municipality is “optimistic” everyone will leave the crisis shelters willingly and move into a temporary housing situation.
By Victoria Walton
City
Related Shelters threatened by city hall, supported by citizens: Hundreds rally for “crisis shelters” after city says it will tear the temporary housing down.
“The only reasonable solution to this crisis is housing for everyone on the streets, now.” THE COAST
Shelters threatened by city hall, supported by citizens
Hundreds rally for “crisis shelters” after city says it will tear the temporary housing down.
By Chris Stoodley
City

But the people living in them have real needs and wants. The need for shelter, the want for a secure place to call their own. Each resident must find a way to bathe themselves, a place with electricity to charge their phone and a place to eat. It was that final need that saw one shelter burn down on the evening of Saturday, June 26.

The shelter, at 2032 Parker Street, was situated at the lower end of the park where Windsor Street meets Quinpool Road. It was covered in rudimentary insulation from Kent, striped with red tape, and had a flat roof. Outside sat a bicycle, a blanket and a lawn chair—simple things that said “home” to the person who lived there.

But what ignited the fire was inside the home. “There was a sleeping
mattress that had a burner unit near it (either on top or under), right in the area of the burn pattern,” says the Halifax Fire and Emergency report released to The Coast. “Likely that the burner unit had been left unattended and had caught either the mattress or clothes in the area on fire which spread to the wall of the building. Fire was deemed to be accidental.”

The fire was responded to by captain Stephen Bussey, who filled out the report obtained by The Coast. According to that report, the fire was first reported by a caller who said, “there is a bunch of smoke pouring out and door is closed.”

PDF HF21-4536_Incident_Report_Redacted.pdf

Following a response, the fire was officially put out by 10:03pm, just eight minutes after it was first reported. “Fire was on the interior and quickly extinguished,” says the report from Bussey. “Once confirmed nobody was inside back up was returned.”

The lone occupant told the fire department they’d been outside and away from their home for three hours by the time the fire began, and the report describes the source as an “Open Fired Barbeque.” There was no electricity in the building.

Halifax Fire deputy chief David Meldrum confirms it was a “single burner propane cooking appliance such as is commonly used for camping.” While similar fires happen in established homes, Halifax councillor Shawn Cleary says what happens on city property means the city is liable for it.

“It’s not just a concern of mine. It is a concern of our CAO and lawyers. Safety and liability are huge issues,” Cleary tells The Coast.

“I've seen inside several of them, I've seen pictures of several of them. You know, some of them are full of like bags of stuff,” Cleary says. “And you know, it's just plain wood inside, it's very flammable. You can imagine one of these going up in flames with someone inside it, say at night, trying to keep warm. And that’s a huge liability issue.

“Because they're on municipal land, and that is an issue when it comes to if someone dies, or if someone is injured. We can see the municipality being sued, I can see the CAO and our employees being charged with criminal negligence.”

And while that may be true, the Halifax Mutual Aid society says all shelters have smoke and C02 detectors, and that many also have fire extinguishers after the recent fire.


“These shelters are better than a bank lobby, which is where most people were sleeping before that,” says HMA spokesperson Campbell McClintock. “So at the end of the day, it just comes down to the counselors and the politicians really having no idea what kind of day to day reality these people are facing, and forcing them into sort of dehumanizing position by forcing them into these systems, rather than listening to their really basic needs and working to provide them legitimate dignified housing.”

Councillor Cleary couldn’t say whether a solution could be found by installing fire extinguishers or smoke detectors in all of the shelters.

“To be honest, I would have to talk to the lawyers,” he says. “Because, you know, that's really a question of if you get in front of a judge, and you're forced to prove evidence that you have taken every step necessary to ensure the safety of your premises.”

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

What the vaccine plateau means for Phase 4 opening
HRM vows to remove temporary shelters without warning after July 13
1,000,000 doses but also a youth vaccine shortage
Premier Iain Rankin owns up to drunk driving charges
Halifax Jazz Fest announces first wave of acts
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Saturday, Jul 3   (COVID-19)
  2. 16 rules for Phase 3 of Nova Scotia’s reopening plan   (COVID-19)
  3. Vaccination uptake slows down as NS hits vax ceiling   (COVID-19)
  4. Pause the presses   (City)
  5. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (July 6-July 11)   (COVID-19)
  6. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Jul 2   (COVID-19)
  7. Canada vaccination tracker to chart national vax rates   (COVID-19)
  8. Over 150 years of absolute bullshit   (News)
  9. How to reschedule your second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Nova Scotia   (COVID-19)
  10. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.