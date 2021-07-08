Crisis shelter fire creates a liability issue for HRM 

HMA shelters have always been installed with smoke & CO2 detectors. Shelters designs have reflected the advice received from fire fighters, builders with numerous specialties, accessibility consultants, & other professions. These aren't "shed" or "shacks" - people call them home.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.



Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!