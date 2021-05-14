COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Fri, May 14 

In Friday's COVID-19 report, the province is announcing that a man in his 80s in the Central zone died from COVID. Nova Scotia has now had 72 disease deaths. Seven of those people died in 2021.
That same report does have some positive news, however. The province is reporting 117 new COVID cases (97 of them in Central zone, nine in Eastern, seven Western and the remaining four Northern), but 151 infected people recovering since yesterday, so active cases are down for the second day in a row, to 1,541 active cases today.
To find out where today's new cases are located across the 14 community health networks in Nova Scotia, across down to our chart and/or map.
Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for May 10, 2021.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!
Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.