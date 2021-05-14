COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Fri, May 14 

Active cases fall but one person died

In Friday's COVID-19 report, the province is announcing that a man in his 80s in the Central zone died from COVID. Nova Scotia has now had 72 disease deaths. Seven of those people died in 2021.

That same report does have some positive news, however. The province is reporting 117 new COVID cases (97 of them in Central zone, nine in Eastern, seven Western and the remaining four Northern), but 151 infected people recovering since yesterday, so active cases are down for the second day in a row, to 1,541 active cases today.

To find out where today's new cases are located across the 14 community health networks in Nova Scotia, across down to our chart and/or map.

COVID in the community health networks

Mapping COVID in the community health networks

Our table logs data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this information. The province reports the number of active cases in each of the 14 community health networks, but The Coast does the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers.

