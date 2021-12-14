Colin Robertson
"As much as I wish we were going to be seeing you this weekend," says Matt Anderson, "we're going to have to hold our breath a little bit longer."

COVID causes Matt Andersen's holiday concert to be cancelled

The omicron variant is downright Grinch-like.

With yesterday's announcement from Doctor Strang that omicron's presence in the province has us back to some Phase 4 restrictions, it shouldn't be a surprise: Some local live events are cancelling. So far, Matt Andersen's Snowman's Ball, originally billed for Dec 16 and 17, has been axed, but we're on the lookout to see if others will be following suit.

"We almost made it. As much as I wish we were going to be seeing you this weekend we're going to have to hold our breath a little bit longer," Andersen is quoted in a press release about the cancellation. "I can't say with certainty when I will be back on stage in the city, but I do know when it happens that I will be more than ready to roll with all I've got. Until then, stay safe. Take care of yourselves and each other."

Ticket holders for the Snowman's Ball can contact Sonic Concerts for a refund.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
