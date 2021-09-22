COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Sep 22

New cases down, recoveries up

Wednesday, September 22, 2021



Reopening status

Phase 4



New cases

19



New recoveries

29



New deaths

0



Active cases

127



Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic

6,411



Total COVID deaths

94

On Monday , the recoveries outnumbered the new cases. 🏆 Tuesday things flipped, with more cases than recoveries. 😿 And today it's back to more recoveries than cases. 🎢

Nova Scotia is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 people recovered from the disease, pushing the caseload down by 10 to reach 127 active cases. The last time the caseload was lower was more than a week ago, when there were 125 active cases on Monday, September 13.

Hospitalizations are holding, with nine COVID patients currently in hospital, the same as yesterday. None of them are in the ICU.

Of the 19 new cases, 14 are in the Central health authority zone, the Western zone has one, and there are two in both Eastern and Northern zone. The province says most of today's new infections—11 of them—are under investigation as possible examples of community transmission: nine of the Central cases, one of the Eastern cases and the Western case. The other eight new cases are all "close contacts of previously reported cases," as the province puts it; none are related to travel.

Our ever-popular map and table of cases broken down by the 14 community health networks reveal today's most-infected networks to be Halifax (eight new cases), Bedford/Sackville (five cases) and Dartmouth (four). "There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities," says today's provincial report, the same message it's repeated for several days.

The community networks with the most active cases are Halifax (53 active cases), Truro/Colchester (18 cases) and Dartmouth (17). Despite Truro/Colchester's appearance on this list, for the first time in a while today's case report does not include the warning about "a large cluster of linked cases in a defined, unvaccinated group in Northern Zone, and more cases are expected." Well recovered, Northern zone!

Testing is way up in today's report. Local labs completed 4,182 tests yesterday, the most reported in more than three months, dating back to Saturday, June 19.

Unfortunately vaccinations didn't have such a big day. Clinics across Nova Scotia injected 2,577 arms Tuesday, about 500 fewer jabs than the Tuesday before. Out of those 2,577 shots, there were 1,415 people who got their second dose (while a week ago over 1,600 jabs were second doses). According to our graph of Nova Scotia's vaccination rate, the province is now 73.77 percent fully vaccinated.

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table. Note: On July 23, 2021, Nova Scotia announced that it will no longer update case numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information. Note: Effective July 23, 2021, the province no longer updates case numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. Two months later, on September 14, the province formally announced the arrival of the fourth wave of COVID. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases.

jump back to the top

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed? These questions are answered in our chart of the vaccination rate in Nova Scotia since the province started reporting these numbers in January 2021, breaking out people who've had a single dose separate from those who've had the full complement of two doses. (Here's more information about the 75 percent target and what it will take to get there.) Note: The province doesn't update vaccination numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

jump back to the top

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for September 21, 2021.