COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Sep 15

Wednesday, September 15, 2021



COVID is the worst. The day after Nova Scotia puts the brakes on reopening because of a surging fourth wave of cases, the disease turns around and gives us just six new infections. Not that we could have moved into Phase 5 this morning anyway, because the province is far short of the 75 percent fully vaccinated mark, over 11,500 people short. But still, the disease's mercurial nature is another reason to hate it.

The six new cases are in a 3-2-1-0 spread across the province: three in Central zone, two in Northern, one for Eastern and none in Western. All are connected to either travel or previous cases, says the provincial report for Wednesday, except for a single infection in Central. (It really is hard to believe this is the same pandemic that dumped 139 cases on Nova Scotia in the previous two days of reports.)

The Coast's map and table of disease activity in the 14 in the community health network show that four different community networks each have a single new case, while the Truro/Colchester network has two cases. More interesting is the information about active cases: Truro/Colchester has 70 active cases, the most in the province, followed by Halifax at 25 and Dartmouth with 19 active cases.

Thanks to 20 people recovering from the disease since yesterday, the caseload actually dropped today by 14, reaching 159 active cases. Currently four of those patients are in the hospital, none of them sick enough to require the intensive care unit.

Testing went way up yesterday, possibly (or probably) because of the news about surging cases and the fourth wave officially arriving. Local labs processed 4,010 tests on Tuesday, the most in about 10 weeks, dating back to the 4,021 tests announced on June 26. The rolling average for testing is about 2,800 tests per day; getting only six new cases despite Tuesday's above-average testing is an encouraging sign.

Vaccinations, however, are not so impressive. Clinics throughout Nova Scotia delivered 3,043 doses yesterday, and a little more than half—1,641 jabs—went to people getting their second dose. This pushed the population of fully vaxxed Nova Scotians from 72.70 percent yesterday to 72.87 today, slow growth that leaves the province well short of the 75 percent double-dosed target that premier Tim Houston says is required to enter Phase 5.

The following table shows how far off the target we are: 11,661 second-dose vaccinations, and that's assuming there are 9,000 Nova Scotian armed forces personnel who are fully vaccinated but don't show up in the provincial total. Think of it as top doc Robert Strang's uncounted army, ready to be deployed whenever NS needs a little help reaching a vaccination target.



The last time was in July, when the goal to enter reopening Phase 4 was to have 75 percent of the population vaxxed with at least one dose. Back then, Strang said they numbered around 8,000 people; this time around, he's reportedly talking about somewhere between 8,000 and 9,000 military people. Erring on the side of Strang, we're using the full 9,000 in our forecast.

