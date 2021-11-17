COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Nov 17

Massive vaccination spike

Something very strange is happening in the vaccination numbers the province reported today. Supposedly clinics across the province delivered 16,377 jabs yesterday, which is radically higher than any number reported recently. It's more than 10 times the 1,520 shots in yesterday's report, for example. In fact, the last time Nova Scotia had at least this many vaccinations in a single day was July 21, nearly four months ago, when there were 16,673 injections.

We don't know if this is a typo or what. The provincial report doesn't explain the spike, and Doctor Strang didn't say anything about the unlikely numbers at the briefing, so we are asking the province for information. We'll let you know what we find out.

The premier and the pastor

Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston used today's briefing to call out Robert Smith, pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church and organizer of the superspreader event that is directly tied to three COVID deaths in Nova Scotia. The pastor gave a sermon on Sunday refusing to accept responsibility for starting the ongoing outbreak—he said he was just doing "what god wanted us to do" by illegally bringing 100 people together in Amherst—but the premier described the sermon as "totally disgusting" and called for the police to take action. For more on this, The Coast's Lyndsay Armstrong went to the briefing in person and filed this report.

Crappy anniversary

Did you realize today is a significant date in the history of humanity? It's believed that two years ago, the very first known case of COVID-19 was diagnosed.

Houstrang speaks

Premier Tim Houston and chief medical officer of health Robert Strang are giving one of their occasional COVID-19 briefings today at 1pm. Watch live at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast and/or @nsgov on Facebook, or catch it later at the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page.

Community spread is spreading

Wednesday, November 17, 2021



Reopening status

Phase 5 or so



New cases

20



New recoveries

36



New deaths

0



Active cases

236



Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic

7,963



Total COVID deaths

105

The province is reporting just 20 new cases of COVID today, the fewest in a report since there were 11 cases on Tuesday, Nov 2 . And going with the relatively low count of new infections, 36 people recovered from the disease, so the active caseload drops for the second straight day this week, getting down to 236 active cases.

That's the good news.

According to the province's written report, the 20 new cases are scattered across Nova Scotia as eight cases in the Central health authority zone, and six cases in both Western and Northern zones, with none in Eastern. Our map and table below use Coast analysis of information from the province's data dashboard to reveal what's happening at the more localized level of the community health networks; the most new-case activity in Nova Scotia is in the Northern zone's Amherst/Cumberland network, where there are five fresh infections, followed by the Halifax network (four cases) in Central zone.

This really doesn't sound like a lot of cases either at the level of the zones or the networks. But apparently the province is seeing a disturbing pattern in its information, because it says community spread of COVID is spreading.

Yesterday, like the last several days, the provincial written report said: "There is community spread in Northern and Western zones, primarily related to ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering that occurred in late October. This includes secondary transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash."

Today, there are no new cases at the East Cumberland Lodge nursing home, but: "There are active cases in all health zones and evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia."

That's the bad news.

Map of cases in community health networks

Case table of the health networks

New and active cases visualized

Vaccination in the population

Canadian cases in 2021

Breakthrough infections in Nova Scotia

