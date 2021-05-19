News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

May 19, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, May 19 

Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

By

COVID in the community health networks

Our table uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of the 14 community health networks, but The Coast does the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information.

More weeks of lockdown

“I’m sorry to say that we are going to be extending the shutdown in the province another couple of weeks,” premier Iain Rankin announced at today's COVID-19 briefing. Click for our full story on this not totally suprising, still totally unwanted, news.

Our map of COVID by community health networks

This map was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find the new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table.

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for May 18, 2021.

Tags: , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Rankin reveals longer lockdown
Record review: Century Egg’s Little Piece of Hair hits hard
On witnessing the atrocities of war and colonialism in the digital age
10 jobs available in the fight against COVID-19
Why 75% herd immunity is really 85% vaccinated
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, May 18   (COVID-19)
  2. Why 75% herd immunity is really 85% vaccinated   (COVID-19)
  3. 10 jobs available in the fight against COVID-19   (COVID-19)
  4. Hooked on a feeling   (Arts + Culture)
  5. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, May 17   (COVID-19)
  6. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 17-22)   (COVID-19)
  7. On witnessing the atrocities of war and colonialism in the digital age   (Opinion)
  8. The new COVID restrictions: What’s considered essential in Nova Scotia   (COVID-19)
  9. Four paid sick days make tiny dent in hard reality for Nova Scotia’s low-wage workers   (News)
  10. 15 lockdown life enhancers to help you hold on   (Arts + Culture)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.