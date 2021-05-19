COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, May 19 Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

“I’m sorry to say that we are going to be extending the shutdown in the province another couple of weeks,” premier Iain Rankin announced at today's COVID-19 briefing. Click for our full story on this not totally suprising, still totally unwanted, news .

