COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, May 19 

uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of the 14 community health networks, but The Coast does the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information.

“I’m sorry to say that we are going to be extending the shutdown in the province another couple of weeks,” premier Iain Rankin announced at today's COVID-19 briefing. Click for our full story on this not totally suprising, still totally unwanted, news.

This map

was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard . Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find the new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table

