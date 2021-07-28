COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Jul 28 

Zero daze

It's not just a zero day, but a double zero day as the province is reporting both no new infections and no recoveries on Wednesday. "As of today, Nova Scotia has nine active cases of COVID-19," says the latest provincial report . "There are currently no hospitalizations." Oh snap, make that azero day!

Wednesday's report is exceptionally short, which is a good thing: There's just not much COVID happening in Nova Scotia. Local labs processed 2,704 tests yesterday, a respectable amount that's higher than the current daily average. But in terms of disease activity, our map and table haven't changed much from yesterday.

Vaccinations are up slightly from the Tuesday report, with clinics across the province injecting 13,821 arms yesterday, compared to about 11,500 the day before. But the number of people who got their first dose dropped from nearly 1,800 people in Tuesday's report to 1,505 today, so the percentage of Nova Scotians with at least one dose didn't go up as much as it has on some recent days.

Currently 75.73 percent of the population has received at least one vaccination, a tiny jump from the 75.58 percent yesterday. The population fully vaccinated with two doses had a larger increase, from 58.64 percent to 59.9 percent. Here's hoping that the most exciting COVID development tomorrow is the double-dosed number passing the 60 percent mark.

