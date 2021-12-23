COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Dec 22

A death among so many cases

Friday, December 22, 2021



Reopening status

Phase 4 (essentially)



New cases

537



New recoveries

0*



New deaths

1



Active cases

4,087*



Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic

12,442



Total COVID deaths

111

The complexion of Nova Scotia's ongoing record surge of infections changes today with news from the province that the disease has claimed another life. This COVID death, a man in his 50s who lived in the Northern zone, is the 111th in Nova Scotia.

“I am saddened to hear about the loss of another Nova Scotian, so close to what is supposed to be a joyful time of year," says premier Tim Houston in today's provincial report. “I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends grieving.”

Piling on to the sadness of the death, today the province is reporting 537 new cases, breaking, yet again, the record for the most cases ever. "There are 434 cases in Central Zone, 36 cases in Eastern Zone, 44 cases in Northern Zone and 23 cases in Western Zone," the province says, which constitutes the bulk of the information the province is able to report as it deals with this apparently uncontrollable outbreak. "Due to delays with data entry into Panorama (public health’s case management system), the number of positive cases being released today are lab results, not Panorama results," says the provincial report. "This continues to better reflect the situation on the ground."

For nearly two weeks, the province hasn't reported anything about people receiving from their infections or provided a count of active cases. To give you some idea of the active case count, The Coast has done the simple math of adding each day's new cases to the last official report of active cases (119 on Thursday, Dec 9) to come up with a maximum active case count, distinguished from an official count by an asterisk. By that method, today there are 4,087* active cases.

If the province remains too incapacitated by the spread of the disease to report recoveries and/or an active case total, our model will evolve to arbitrarily deem infected people recovered after 14 days. That will start tomorrow, the 14th day of this outbreak. However, in today's report the province says the dashboard will be updated tomorrow, which will hopefully put our model out of business by giving an official active case count.

Can you handle a bit more piling on? After yesterday's report of hospital outbreaks at the Halifax Infirmary site and Antigonish’s St. Martha’s Regional, today the province says the "Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is reporting an outbreak at Dartmouth General Hospital. Fewer than five patients have tested positive for COVID-19, and all patients are being closely monitored. Infection prevention and control measures are being put in place, and NSHA is currently testing all patients and staff identified as a close contact."

But actual COVID hospitalizations haven't changed since yesterday, which is a good thing. There are currently 10 people in hospital across the province due to the disease, and of those patients, three are sick enough to be in the ICU.

Boosting boosters

The province said it yesterday, and put into effect today: Anyone 50 years of age or older can now schedule an appointment for a booster shot of vaccine (the third dose for most people, or second dose for anyone who got the single-shot Janssen vaccine).

Click to book your appointment in the Nova Scotia vax system.

Comparing active cases in the third and fourth waves

In December, the town of Antigonish became ground zero for an inter-provincial COVID outbreak due to a weekend of superspreader events connected to the annual presentation of X-Rings at St. Francis Xavier University. But how bad is the outbreak, really? The following chart lets you compare Nova Scotia's active cases, dating from the third wave in April through the fourth wave and its infection Xplosion, using case data from provincial pandemic reports. The chart will be updated when provincial reporting allows. Note: From Friday, Dec 10 through today, Nova Scotia has been too overwhelmed by new COVID cases to report recoveries or an official active case count; the active case numbers on this graph for those dates have been calculated by adding each day's new cases to the last official active count, and are therefore a maximum active caseload.

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. Two months later, on September 14, the province formally announced the arrival of the fourth wave of COVID. The dark purple line tracks the rise and fall of daily new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. In mid-November, The Coast added a golden line to show the 7-day moving average of daily new cases, effectively a smoothed-out version of the purple line that puts the ups and downs into bigger context. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just some information, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases. Also, from Friday, Dec 10 through today, Nova Scotia has been too overwhelmed by new COVID cases to report recoveries or an official active case count; the active case numbers on this graph for those dates have been calculated by adding each day's reported new cases to the last official active count, and are therefore a maximum active caseload.

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed? These questions are answered in our chart of the vaccination rate in Nova Scotia since the province started reporting these numbers in January 2021, breaking out people who've had a single dose separate from those who've had the full complement of two doses. (Here's more information about the 75 percent target and what it will take to get there.) Note: The province doesn't update vaccination numbers on weekends. Also, since the start of third doses, provincial vax reports have produced strange results—including some negative numbers—when graphed; The Coast is working to sort this out and we ask for your patience while we do.

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

Breakthrough infections in Nova Scotia

On Fridays, the province's daily COVID report includes statistics about COVID breakthroughs—infections, hospitalizations and deaths among people who are fully or partially vaccinated. The province reports its numbers as a cumulative total: all the breakthrough cases dating from March 15, 2021 to the latest update. The Coast does an analysis to break the information about new cases down by each weekly reporting period, in order to offer our readers the following unique view of the same information, so you can better understand the fluctuations in breakthrough infections as they happen. Note: Our bar chart only dates back to June because the province didn't start this reporting until summer 2021.

