COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wed, May 12 

The other scary news from Strankin's briefing is that ICU patients have started being moved out of Central zone hospitals in order to make room for an expected surge of people with severe COVID.

Nova Scotia halts AstraZeneca vaccine

In just one of the big news items to come out of today's briefing, the province announced it is pausing AstraZeneca injections, effective immediately.



"The decision is based on an abundance of caution due to an observed increase in the rare blood clotting condition linked to this vaccine and because Nova Scotia has enough mRNA vaccine to immunize people age 40 and older," says the press release about the move. "Anyone who is scheduled to receive their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine will be contacted by their clinic for a new appointment for either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in a timely manner." Find out more in our full story here.

And if you're among the tens of thousands of Nova Scotians who've already received an AZ vaccine, the province offers this list of things to watch for as an indication you should get medical attention immediately:

shortness of breath

chest pain

stomach pain that will not go away

leg swelling

a sudden and severe headache

a headache that will not go away and is getting worse

blurred vision

skin bruising (other than the area vaccinated), reddish or purplish spots, or blood blisters under the skin

COVID in the community health networks

Stores are back on the potential exposures list

Our table logs data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this information. The province reports the number of active cases in each of the 14 community health networks, but The Coast does the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers.

On Monday, two days ago, Coast reporter Victoria Walton wrote a story about the province's database of potential COVID-19 exposure sites. Walton asked top doc Strang what happened to all the shops and restaurants and gyms that made up the bulk of the list in April; in May stores disappeared, only to be replaced by bus routes and offices where someone with COVID had been. Strang essentially said at this point in the outbreak, there would be too many possible exposure locations to list, and people should assume they're crossing paths with the disease any time they're "out and about in HRM."

That seemed a fair, if terrifying, answer to us. But maybe people thought it was too terrifying to read, because on Tuesday suddenly the list of exposure sites was back to normal, including grocery stores and retailers and vaccine clinics (yes, you can catch COVID when you're getting vaccinated for COVID). While we can't prove that our story caused the province to resume sharing the whole list, some coincidences are too hard to ignore, just like catching COVID after being at an exposure site.

Briefing today at 3pm

Strankin is having a briefing that's scheduled to start at 3pm today. You can watch live at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast and/or @nsgov on Facebook, or catch it later at the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page. And in a rare display of scheduling vision, not only did the province announce this briefing, but it said the next one will be Friday at 1pm. Things really are different in the third wave.

