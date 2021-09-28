COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Sep 28

Nova Scotia’s 97th pandemic death

For the second day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting a death due to COVID. The man who died was in his 70s, the province says, and he lived in the Northern health zone. The disease has now claimed three people in less than a week, an awful thing to endure.

“Another family is suffering the loss of a loved one, and on behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer our condolences to those grieving,” says premier Tim Houston in today's provincial COVID report. The report doesn't say anything about the man's vaccination status, but he was almost certainly fully vaccinated, because the province's data dashboard shows that 100 percent of Nova Scotians aged 75-79 are fully vaccinated, while 99 percent in the 70-74 age group are fully vaccinated, and the other one percent has had one dose.

The province hasn't faced a period of COVID fatalities like this for four months, since nine people died in the week from Friday, May 28 though Thursday, June 3. In the intervening months before last Thursday, the disease killed six people, the latest dying in August.

The recent deaths started with a woman in her 80s who lived in Central zone; her death was announced Thursday, and she was apparently the province's first breakthrough death—the term for when a fully vaccinated person is killed by COVID. Yesterday, the province announced that a Central zone man in his 80s had died.

With the death announced today, COVID has killed 97 Nova Scotians.

Is 205 active cases a lot?

After Monday's infection report, Nova Scotia now has a caseload of 205 active cases. That's the highest it's been during the current COVID fourth wave, as the chart of active cases further down this page shows. Reaching a new peak is always cause for some concern, but it takes more context to know if a high of 205 active cases is actually high.

Here's the graph of active cases from a few months ago, during the third wave. Back then, getting 205 new cases in a single day wouldn't even be particularly special—the third-wave maximum of 227 new cases on Friday, May 7 remains Nova Scotia's pandemic record. And active caseloads in the 200s were mere foothills of the COVID mountain that topped out at 1,655 active cases.

To regurgitate the lessons Doctor Strang has been giving out over the course of the plague, the active cases number is but one star in a constellation of factors that make up the disease's epidemiology. The impact of those 205 patients on the province's ability to handle more cases depends on things like how far they are likely to spread the disease, and whether they will end up in the hospital.

Strang is giving two different briefings tomorrow. The first is a "technical briefing" for media with Tracey Barbrick, the associate deputy minister responsible for the province's COVID-19 immunization strategy, at 2:15pm. Barbrick and Strang will be addressing the vaccination rollout and Phase 5, doubtless explaining some complicated aspect(s) to make sure journalists can accurately explain the background to the province's decisions.

The second briefing is a standard provincial COVID webcast open to the public at 3pm, featuring Strang, premier Tim Houston and health and wellness minister Michelle Thompson. (Houstrang plus Michelle Thompson equals maybe Michoustrang? Timpsang? Robertimichelle? Vote in the comments.) With next Monday, October 4 scheduled to be the start of both Phase 5 reopening and the proof of vaccination plan, they are sure to announce some decisions about further postponing—or not—reopening, what the POV will look like and any modifications to the stated Phase 5 approach of almost no rules around masking and gathering.

In other words, we'll find out Wednesday afternoon if 205 active cases is a lot. Background information will be deployed as needed.

Map of cases in community health networks

Map of cases in community health networks

Case table of the health networks

Case table of the health networks

New and active cases visualized

New and active cases visualized

Vaccination in the population

Vaccination in the population

Canadian cases in 2021

Canadian cases in 2021

Breakthrough infections in Nova Scotia

Breakthrough infections in Nova Scotia

