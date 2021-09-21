COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Sep 21

Information including charts, new infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

By

NOTE: This day is now over. Click for the latest on COVID-19 from The Coast. Or for an informative look back at Nova Scotia's evolving pandemic response, keep on reading.

25 new infections, 137 active cases

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Reopening status
Phase 4

New cases
25

New recoveries
17

New deaths
0

Active cases
127

Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic
6,392

Total COVID deaths
94

The province is reporting 25 new COVID cases on Tuesday, and just 17 people recovering from the disease. The active caseload is up to 137 active cases, and nine COVID patients are in hospital, up from eight yesterday. This isn't a great report.

Central zone has the bulk of the new cases, with 14 according to the province, six of them under investigation as potential community spread. Northern zone has five cases (one under investigation), and Western and Eastern each have three (two of Western's under investigation, one of Eastern's). Our analysis of data at the more fine-tuned level of the 14 community health networks (check the map and table below) reveals that the Halifax network has the day's most new cases with six, followed by five in Truro/Colchester and four in Dartmouth.

Yesterday's testing—as reported today—is right around the current average of Nova Scotia's labs processing about 3,000 tests per day. Yesterday's vaccination count is the lowest that's been reported in nearly two weeks: Today the province says just 2,012 doses were injected on Monday, only marginally better than the 1,817 jabs delivered Tuesday, September 7.

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table. Note: On July 23, 2021, Nova Scotia announced that it will no longer update case numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information. Note: Effective July 23, 2021, the province no longer updates case numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. Two months later, on September 14, the province formally announced the arrival of the fourth wave of COVID. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases.

jump back to the top

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed? These questions are answered in our chart of the vaccination rate in Nova Scotia since the province started reporting these numbers in January 2021, breaking out people who've had a single dose separate from those who've had the full complement of two doses. (Here's more information about the 75 percent target and what it will take to get there.) Note: The province doesn't update vaccination numbers on weekends.

jump back to the top

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

jump back to the top

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for September 21, 2021.

Tags

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Sep 22

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Sep&nbsp;22

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Sep 20

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Sep&nbsp;20

Fully vaccinated Canada: animated tracker of national vaccine progress in 2021

By Kyle Shaw

Fully vaccinated Canada: animated tracker of national vaccine progress in 2021

Canada vaccination uptake tracker to chart people with at least one dose of vaccine

By Kyle Shaw

Canada vaccination uptake tracker to chart people with at least one dose of vaccine
More »

Latest in COVID-19

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Sep 22

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Sep&nbsp;22

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Sep 20

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Sep&nbsp;20

Fully vaccinated Canada: animated tracker of national vaccine progress in 2021

By Kyle Shaw

Fully vaccinated Canada: animated tracker of national vaccine progress in 2021

Canada vaccination uptake tracker to chart people with at least one dose of vaccine

By Kyle Shaw

Canada vaccination uptake tracker to chart people with at least one dose of vaccine
More »
More COVID-19 »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

“Unbelievable” value of physician assistants not harnessed in Nova Scotia

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Physician assistants can discuss and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, perform procedures and act as “first assist” in surgery. They are not widely licensed to work in Nova Scotia.

That post about a rash of “abductions” downtown is distracting misinformation

By Victoria Walton

“The reality is that off-the-street abductions involving vans happen way less than Facebook would have you believe.”

Full election results for Halifax and Nova Scotia as Conservatives gain Liberal ground

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Liberal MPs in Halifax, clockwise from top left, Darren Fisher, Lena Metlege Diab and Andy Fillmore.

ACORN rally calls on government to extend rent control

By Victoria Walton

At least two dozen supporters gathered outside the NS legislature to ask the government to extend rent control measures indefinitely.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.