COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Oct 5

1 missing case?

Yesterday, Nova Scotia's data dashboard informed the world that the province has had 6,800 "cumulative cases" of COVID during the pandemic. Now that same dashboard says we've had 6,839 cases, making for a difference of 39 cases newly diagnosed.

Having 39 new cases is fine except…in its written report the province says there are 40 new cases today.

The Coast has gone down this road many many times with the province, hoping to get a useful explanation to understand discrepancies in the case numbers. Instead of an explanation, however, we've only gotten a reprise of the ass-covering language included in every report: "Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in [the public health tracking system called] Panorama." In other words, the province tells us only that discrepancies CAN happen, not WHY they happen.

In other other words, we're not bothering to ask the province to help us find today's missing case.

Instead we are going to the table The Coast makes from its analysis of that data dashboard. Today's table shows that the Sydney/Glace Bay community health network, in Cape Breton, had negative one new cases today. That likely means a case previously diagnosed in Sydney/Glace Bay turns out to be a mistake of some variety, and today it was removed from Sydney/Glace Bay's tally.

So Nova Scotia could have 40 new cases today, but the pandemic total only increased from 6,800 to 6,839 because an unrelated case was removed from that total. Perfectly sensible!

Only we're not sure how that theory is affected by today's other negative case, removed from the "Community not known" category in Central zone. Should Nova Scotia's total only be 6,838? Were there actually 41 cases today? If Panorama has the answers, it's not sharing.

40 new cases

Tuesday, October 5, 2021



Reopening status

Phase 5, modified



New cases

40



New recoveries

22



New deaths

0



Active cases

248



Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic

6,839



Total COVID deaths

97

Yesterday the province announced 86 new COVID cases, and we said it was good news. Today the province is announcing 40 new cases, and we have to say the outlook isn't so great. What the heck?

Monday's report was for the whole weekend, and 86 cases spread over three days is less than 30 cases per day. Now Tuesday has 40 on its own, which is nearly the most new infections Nova Scotia's had on a single day in the fourth wave. (Thursday, Sep 23 and Wednesday, Sep 29 each had 41 new cases.)

Additionally, the caseload is up today to 248 active cases, its highest level in the Nova Scotian fourth wave. (Graph below.) And hospitalizations went up from 16 COVID patients in hospital yesterday to 17 patients today, a bit of unwelcome movement. But happily the number of those people in intensive care remains unchanged at four ICU patients.

"There are 34 cases in Central Zone, four cases in Western Zone and two cases in Northern Zone," the province says about today's 40 new cases. "There is community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities."

The Coast's analysis of the provincial data dashboard gives a more precise breakdown of locations, by visualizing what's happening in the community health networks. The map and table we produce (see below) show that the Halifax network has the bulk of today's new cases, with 25, and Dartmouth is in distant second place with six cases, followed by the Bedford/Sackville network with three.

Today's only warning of COVID exposure in a school is for Duc d'Anville Elementary, in Halifax's Clayton Park neighbourhood. Six of the 40 new cases announced Tuesday are in children 11 years old and younger, the lone age group ineligible for vaccination according to Health Canada's current guidelines.

Local labs processed 3,603 PCR tests yesterday, virtually identical to the 3,636 tests completed the day before. That's below the current average of about 4,000 tests per day.



And in what may be the brightest spot in today's report, vaccination clinics across Nova Scotia injected 3,753 arms yesterday, the most on a Monday in more than a month, dating back to August 23. Most of those jabs went to people getting their second dose, pushing the province up to 75.37 percent fully vaccinated.

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard.

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown.

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. Two months later, on September 14, the province formally announced the arrival of the fourth wave of COVID.

Vaccination in the population

How many Nova Scotians already have one dose of vaccine? How many are fully vaccinated with two doses? And how close are we to the herd immunity goal of 75 percent of the province fully vaxxed?

Canadian cases in 2021

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again.

Breakthrough infections in Nova Scotia

On Fridays, the province's daily COVID report includes statistics about COVID breakthroughs—infections, hospitalizations and deaths among people who are fully or partially vaccinated. The province reports its numbers as a cumulative total: all the breakthrough cases dating from March 15, 2021 to the latest update.

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for October 4, 2021.