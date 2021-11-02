COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Nov 2

Cases in schools and kids

Five schools "were notified of an exposure(s)" yesterday, says the province's Tuesday C19 report, offering a link to the Nova Scotia database of school exposures for more information. In case you've clicked enough links today, the five schools are Boularderie Elementary (in Boulardie, Cape Breton), Jubilee Elementary (Sydney Mines, CB), Fairview Heights Elementary and Fairview Junior High (unsurprisingly located in the Halifax community of Fairview), and Kingswood Elementary (the Hammonds Plains are of Halifax).

Both Cape Breton schools are in the Sydney/Glace Bay community health network, which had four new cases today, the most of any network in Nova Scotia (see below). Kingswood Elementary is in the Bedford/Sackville network, home of today's second-highest case count at three. But as a useful inoculation against jumping to conclusions in the absence of information from the province, we should point out that the Fairview schools are in the Halifax network, which is having a rare day without cases.

Coast analysis of provincial data finds that five of today's 11 new infections—nearly half—are in children 11 years old and younger. This is the only age group currently ineligible for vaccination according to Health Canada rules, and a key demographic for attending elementary school. None of the Tuesday infections are in the 12-19 age group.

In recent weeks, the province's Tuesday COVID report has featured significantly fewer new cases than the Monday report, and today is no different. After yesterday's report of 59 new cases for Friday, Saturday and Sunday—or basically 20 new cases per day—today there are just 11 new infections.

A low new-case number is always welcome, but lately the Tuesday drop has lead to different things, which makes it hard to get excited about 11 new infections right now. Through September and early October, the tendency was for Tuesday's low number to be followed by a similar or lower number on Wednesday, as if Tuesday is the sign of good things to come. But later in October, COVID often rebounded after a low Tuesday, coming back with higher infection numbers by the end of the week; here Tuesday felt more like an anomaly, maybe the result of Nova Scotians getting weekend-lazy about getting their symptoms tested.

Time will tell, as they say. Until tomorrow's report arrives, we'll just keep hoping for another low number.

In other case news, with the province reporting 16 people recovering from the disease, the caseload falls from 166 active cases yesterday to 161 today. And two COVID patients got out of hospital since yesterday, leaving the province with just eight people in hospital due to COVID—none of them sick enough to be in intensive care.

Mapping the infections

The province's written COVID report for today gives the locations for the 11 new cases as such: "There are five cases in Central Zone, four cases in Eastern Zone and two cases in Northern Zone." This simplified approach obscures information about what's happening in the community health networks, which divide the province into 14 small-ish regions instead of just four big zones.

The province does disclose some statistics about the community networks at its COVID data dashboard, although it's buried several clicks deep and lacks context. That's where The Coast comes in, doing daily analysis of the dashboard for you in order to produce the very accessible, very popular map and table of C19 activity in the community networks.

Today is notable because the Halifax network doesn't have any new infections, the first time that's happened since August. Sydney/Glace Bay is the network with the most infections today, four new cases, followed by Bedford/Sackville (three cases) and Amherst/Cumberland with two.

Map of cases in community health networks

Map of cases in community health networks

Case table of the health networks

Case table of the health networks

New and active cases visualized

New and active cases visualized

Vaccination in the population

Vaccination in the population

Canadian cases in 2021

Canadian cases in 2021

Breakthrough infections in Nova Scotia

Breakthrough infections in Nova Scotia

