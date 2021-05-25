News + Opinion
News + Opinion » COVID-19

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, May 25 

Updates including briefings, infections and our daily map of community COVID-19.

By

Vaccinations open to 20-year-olds

At the province's vaccination booking site, people between the ages of 20 and 24 are currently able to schedule vax appointments. The province officially announced the availability mid-morning, but in typical fashion, the booking site changed before the press release went out.

Now everyone who's passed their teens is eligible to get vaccinated in Nova Scotia. Book your shot by clicking here.

Strankin briefing today

Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Robert Strang are giving one of their regular COVID-19 briefings today. It is scheduled to start at 3pm, but that may change. You can watch live at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast and/or @nsgov on Facebook, or catch it later at the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page.

The same email to media that announces today's briefing says the next briefing will be this Friday, May 28. That one is currently scheduled for 2pm, which feels aspirational. Watch for it to slide to 3pm closer to—or on—Friday.

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for May 24, 2021.

