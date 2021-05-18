COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, May 18 

COVID in an elevator

Last night the province's complete list of COVID exposure sites was updated with the latest warnings about infected people being in places like grocery and drug stores. The additions include the Walmart in Sydney and the Walmart 11 kilometres away in Sydney River—the exposure risk periods were most of the day Saturday and Friday afternoon respectively—reminding us of the province's concern that community spread might be happening in Sydney.

The new exposures list also includes what might just be the scariest of these warnings that's ever been issued: an elevator in Park Victoria Apartments, one of the largest apartment buildings in downtown Halifax. All sorts of shopping can be delayed or avoided if you want to cut down your exposure risk, but when the main way from your home to the outside world is an exposure site, you're pretty much screwed just for following public health advice to get outdoors a little bit.

The warning is issued for the entire last week, from the start of Tuesday, May 11 through the end of Monday, May 17. "It is anticipated that anyone who used the residential elevator at this location may have been exposed to the virus on the named dates and may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 31." Anyone who used the elevator—which is gonna be basically everyone in the building—is advised to get tested immediately.

Hospitals still stressed

“All aspects of our healthcare systems are being impacted by this outbreak,” Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health Robert Strang said last Wednesday, when announcing that the province had to activate its emergency plan to move intensive care patients from the Central zone to other regions, in order to free up ICU beds for more COVID patients in the Halifax area.

Now it's seven days later, and that pressure on healthcare has not relaxed. Nova Scotia Health put out a notice yesterday afternoon confirming that the "escalation plan for ICU" is still in place. And it added a new wrinkle Monday, extending the plan from ICU beds to all hospital beds in the province. "As part of this plan, any inpatient, regardless of reason for admission, may be transferred to another facility based on level of care needed and available bed capacity," NSH says.

"Additional service reductions, including postponement of non-urgent surgeries, both in Central and other zones, may continue to be required so staff with the appropriate expertise are available to provide the required inpatient and intensive care around the province."

