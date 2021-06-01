COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, June 1 

Changes to Phase 1 of the reopening plan

At the standard COVID briefing yesterday, premier Iain Rankin modified the first phase of the reopening plan to allow Halifax and Sydney schools to reopen after all (on Thursday, not Wednesday like schools in other areas of Nova Scotia), while free travel inside Nova Scotia—including Halifax and Sydney—starts today, not Wednesday as originally scheduled. Our full report is here in case you missed it.

Getting tested

At this point in the Nova Scotia's third wave, health officials consider widespread testing an important part of the fight against the disease. "The thing I think that folks are missing is that what we're recommending at the moment, is not just that people get tested when the numbers"—of new infections—"are high, but also get tested weekly,” rapid testing leader Lisa Barrett explained to The Coast. She says most people should “assume that you're in an exposure site if you live in certain areas in this province—or almost anywhere in the province at the moment, because there's a lot of community spread.” To that end, click here to find a rapid test now.

New and active cases visualized

This interactive graph charts COVID activity in Nova Scotia's third wave, comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province, which hit a Nova Scotian pandemic record high of 227 cases in a single day on May 7. The green area is the province's caseload, which peaked May 10 at 1,655 active cases. Click or however over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, you can click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set.

