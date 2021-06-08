COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Jun 8 

A case at Halifax West High School

Late last night, the province issued a notice that a new infection connected to Halifax West High School was diagnosed. "The school will close to students until Friday, June 11, to allow for testing of close contacts and a deep cleaning of the school," the announcement says. "Students will learn from home during the closure beginning Wednesday, June 9."

Second dose for AstraZeneca folks

The province is starting to send second-dose booking emails to the roughly 33,000 Nova Scotians whose first vaccine dose was AstraZeneca. If you didn't give an email address when you got your first shot, you need to phone 1-833-797-7772 to book your second dose.

"People who received a first dose of AstraZeneca can schedule a second dose of either the AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but Nova Scotia is recommending Pfizer or Moderna," the press release about the second doses says. "A recent study shows that a second dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) after a first dose of AstraZeneca results in a better immune response than two doses of AstraZeneca. The province's recommendation is based on this emerging evidence and the risk of rare but serious blood clotting events associated with AstraZeneca."

The first wave of people getting the booking email are those whose initial AZ jab happened up to and including April 21. No matter when their second-dose appointment was originally scheduled, the province says they'll be able to make a new second-dose appointment before June 30.

Map of cases in community health networks

This infographic was created by The Coast using daily case data from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard. Our goal is for this to be the best NS COVID map around, clearer and more informative than the province or any other media organization provides. To get there we do an analysis of the data to find each day's new and resolved case numbers in the 14 community health networks, information the province does not provide. For a different but still highly accessible approach to the latest COVID statistics, check out our case table.

jump back to the top

Case table of the health networks

The Coast uses data logged from Nova Scotia's official COVID-19 dashboard in order to provide this tabulated breakdown. The province reports the number of active cases in each of Nova Scotia's 14 community health networks, but we do the math to be able to report the new and resolved case numbers. We also map the data to provide a different view of the case information.

jump back to the top

New and active cases visualized

This interactive graph charts COVID activity in Nova Scotia's third wave, comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload. The dark line tracks the rise and fall of new infections reported by the province, which hit a Nova Scotian pandemic record high of 227 cases in a single day on May 7. The green area is the province's caseload, which peaked May 10 at 1,655 active cases. Click or however over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just new or active cases, you can click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set.

jump back to the top

Recoveries and infections graphed

A person who tests positive for COVID-19 counts as a new case, the beginning of a problem for both the province and that person. The best ending to the problem is the patient recovers from the disease. This interactive chart compares how many problems started (the red area of new cases) to how many ended (the blue area's recoveries) each day in Nova Scotia's third wave, revealing growth trends along the way. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that day will pop up, to reveal exactly how quickly things change: May 7 had Nova Scotia's most-ever infections diagnosed in one day, 227 new cases, more than triple the 71 recoveries that day. Two weeks later, May 21, had a record recoveries, 197 in a day, more than double the 84 new cases. To focus on just new cases or recoveries, you can click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set.

jump back to the top

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for June 7, 2021.