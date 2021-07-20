COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Jul 20 

Halifax Stanfield airport opens to American flights August 9

While the province isn't doing an update on COVID cases today, we can catch up on some news that came down from the federal government yesterday. "Thanks to the hard work of Canadians, rising vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 cases," says a press release from the Public Health Agency of Canada, on September 7 the government is planning to throw open Canada's borders to any international travellers who are fully vaccinated (and got their second shot at two weeks before).

"As a first step, starting August 9, 2021, Canada plans to begin allowing entry to American citizens and permanent residents, who are currently residing in the United States, and have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering Canada for non-essential travel. This preliminary step allows for the Government of Canada to fully operationalize the adjusted border measures ahead of September 7, 2021, and recognizes the many close ties between Canadians and Americans."

Bundled in with this move to open the US-Canada border, more Canadian airports will open to international flights. For most of the pandemic, only Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver airports have allowed international planes to land, but August 9 five more airports get added to that list: Ottawa, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Edmonton and, you guessed it, Halifax Stanfield International.

But the federal government's welcome is one-way only, and Canadians are still not supposed to leave the country for non-essential reasons.



"While Canada continues to trend in the right direction, the epidemiological situation and vaccination coverage is not the same around the world," PHAC's press release says. "The Government of Canada continues to advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada—international travel increases your risk of exposure to COVID-19 and its variants, as well as of spreading it to others."

No case report today

The province, true to its word from yesterday, did not give an update on COVID-19 cases today because of a database upgrade. Stay tuned for new numbers tomorrow. And note that our standard infographics below will be showing yesterday's statistics until fresh data arrives Wednesday.



