COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Jan 11

All the information as we can provide while NS struggles to keep up with the pandemic’s omicron wave.

Omicron's arrival means Nova Scotia is overwhelmed by COVID and its data-dissemination abilities are severely compromised. For the time being, these are the only infographics we can share with any confidence of accuracy: Omicron hospitalizations    New and active cases    Nova Scotia’s third and fourth waves    Canada’s fourth wave

Another death

COVID has killed another Nova Scotia, the 116th of the pandemic. The dead man lived in Central zone, and was in his 80s.

“I am so saddened to hear about another death to this virus,” says premier Tim Houston in today's provincial disease report. “My deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones. To all Nova Scotians, we know what we have to do to protect ourselves and others. So please, do your part to prevent another loss.”

Lots of numbers going down

It's a surprisingly good COVID report today for Nova Scotia. There is a COVID death, but that's down from three deaths yesterday. There are 616 new cases, but that's way down from yesterday's 816 cases.

The 7-day average dropped to 811 daily infections. The province's caseload estimate today is 6,796 active cases, down from the record high of 6,906 yesterday. Testing a down a bit, but so is the percentage of tests that are positive. And even hospitalizations are down, from 59 yesterday to 58 today—although that might be because of the man who died—and the number of those patients in intensive care is up from two yesterday to four today.

But all in all, this report doesn't totally suck. Which is high praise at this pandemic point.

Hospitalizations graphed

As promised yesterday, we made a graph provincial reporting on the vax status of hospitalized COVID patients. Check it out just below.

Hospitalizations during omicron

In early January, 2022, Nova Scotia subtly shifted its attention from new COVID cases to patients actually in hospital with the disease. Turns out that two years into the pandemic, the skyrocketing rate of omicron infection, among a population overwhelmingly made up of people with two or three vaccinations, is messing with COVID math and we need a more specific patients-under-care indicator of strain on the health system. As part of the shift, the province started reporting the vaccination status of hospitalized COVID patients, which is what this graph shows. As the province states in its daily reports, it's "important to note that less than 10 percent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated."

Comparing active cases in the third and fourth waves

In December, the town of Antigonish became ground zero for an inter-provincial COVID outbreak due to a weekend of superspreader events connected to the annual presentation of X-Rings at St. Francis Xavier University. But how bad is the outbreak, really? The following chart lets you compare Nova Scotia's active cases, dating from the third wave in April through the fourth wave and its infection Xplosion, using case data from provincial pandemic reports. The chart will be updated when provincial reporting allows. Note: From Dec 10 through Dec 22, Nova Scotia was too overwhelmed by new COVID cases to report recoveries or an official active case count; the active case numbers on this graph for those dates have been calculated by adding each day's new cases to the last official active count, and are therefore a maximum active caseload. Starting Dec 23, the province is issuing an "estimated" number of active cases.

New and active cases visualized

Nova Scotia's third wave of COVID grew in April, 2021, peaked in May (227 new cases in one day was the maximum) and subsided in June. On July 17, the province reached five active cases—its lowest level in more than eight months—and an election was called. So when it came time to reset The Coast's chart comparing daily new cases with that day’s active caseload, in order to better reflect disease levels after the third wave, we started from July 17. Two months later, on September 14, the province formally announced the arrival of the fourth wave of COVID. The dark purple line tracks the rise and fall of daily new infections reported by the province; the green area is the province's caseload. In mid-November, The Coast added a golden line to show the 7-day moving average of daily new cases, effectively a smoothed-out version of the purple line that puts the ups and downs into bigger context. Click or hover over any point on the graph and the detail for that moment will pop up. To focus on just some information, click the legend at the top left of the graph to hide or reveal that data set. Note: As of July 23, 2021, the province stopped updating case numbers on weekends. And you can click here for the version of this graph that includes the third wave and its May 10 crest of 1,655 active cases. Also, from Dec 10 through Dec 22, Nova Scotia was too overwhelmed by new COVID cases to report recoveries or an official active case count; the active case numbers on this graph for those dates have been calculated by adding each day's new cases to the last official active count, and are therefore a maximum active caseload. Starting Dec 23, the province is issuing an "estimated" number of active cases.

Canadian cases 2021-22

There was a point in July 2021, when the delta variant was causing an increase in COVID infections around the world, that Canada seemed safe from the fourth wave. By August, however, that point had passed, and case numbers around the country started to rise again. This graph charts the number of new infections every day in each province and territory, using the 7-day moving average to mitigate single-day anomalies (including a lack of weekend reporting in several jurisdictions including British Columbia and Nova Scotia). To focus on individual places, click the place names at the top of the chart to turn that data on or off.

Click here for yesterday's COVID-19 news roundup, for January 10, 2022.

